FC Barcelona
Barcelona women's historic 62-game winning streak ends after Sevilla draw
FC Barcelona

Barcelona women's historic 62-game winning streak ends after Sevilla draw

Published May. 11, 2023 5:47 p.m. ET

Barcelona's' run of 62 consecutive wins in Liga F came to an abrupt halt Wednesday after its match against host Sevilla at Estadio Jesus Navas in Spain ended in a 1-1 draw.

Sevilla was first to strike before Barcelona's Ana-Maria Crnogorčević scored a late equalizer to keep the team's long unbeaten streak afloat. However, things ended there. And with that, Barcelona's historic run of victories in the league.

Barcelona was without star midfielder and captain Alexia Putellas, as the back-to-back Ballon d'Or winner continues to recover from an ACL injury.

According to FIFA, Barcelona was the first team to have a winning stretch surpass 50 games, which happened in January.

Barcelona last dropped points in Liga F in June 2021 after being beaten by Atletico Madrid less than two days after winning the Copa de la Reina. After that defeat, Barcelona won the five games remaining in that campaign and all 30 matches last season, per ESPN.

Despite the loss, Barcelona had already wrapped up its fourth straight Liga F title after having won all 27 of its league matches prior to Wednesday. In addition to Liga F, Barcelona has already won this season's Spanish Super Cup. 

There are two games left on this season's schedule in the Spanish top flight; Barcelona hosts Athletic Bilbao this weekend in its final home game of the season before traveling to Madrid CFF next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

After knocking out Chelsea in a 1-1 draw in the semifinal on April 27, Barcelona will meet Wolfsburg in Eindhoven in the Netherlands on June 3 in the team's third straight Women's Champions League final appearance.

share
Get more from FC Barcelona Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Astros' Yordan Álvarez might be 'the best hitter in the league.' The only question is health

Astros' Yordan Álvarez might be 'the best hitter in the league.' The only question is health

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes