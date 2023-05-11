FC Barcelona Barcelona women's historic 62-game winning streak ends after Sevilla draw Published May. 11, 2023 5:47 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Barcelona's' run of 62 consecutive wins in Liga F came to an abrupt halt Wednesday after its match against host Sevilla at Estadio Jesus Navas in Spain ended in a 1-1 draw.

Sevilla was first to strike before Barcelona's Ana-Maria Crnogorčević scored a late equalizer to keep the team's long unbeaten streak afloat. However, things ended there. And with that, Barcelona's historic run of victories in the league.

Barcelona was without star midfielder and captain Alexia Putellas, as the back-to-back Ballon d'Or winner continues to recover from an ACL injury.

According to FIFA, Barcelona was the first team to have a winning stretch surpass 50 games, which happened in January.

Barcelona last dropped points in Liga F in June 2021 after being beaten by Atletico Madrid less than two days after winning the Copa de la Reina. After that defeat, Barcelona won the five games remaining in that campaign and all 30 matches last season, per ESPN.

Despite the loss, Barcelona had already wrapped up its fourth straight Liga F title after having won all 27 of its league matches prior to Wednesday. In addition to Liga F, Barcelona has already won this season's Spanish Super Cup.

There are two games left on this season's schedule in the Spanish top flight; Barcelona hosts Athletic Bilbao this weekend in its final home game of the season before traveling to Madrid CFF next week.

After knocking out Chelsea in a 1-1 draw in the semifinal on April 27, Barcelona will meet Wolfsburg in Eindhoven in the Netherlands on June 3 in the team's third straight Women's Champions League final appearance.

