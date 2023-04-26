FIFA Women's World Cup Alexia Putellas medically cleared to play ahead of World Cup, Champions League semis Published Apr. 26, 2023 2:12 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Alexia Putellas has been cleared to play again following knee surgery and was added to Barcelona's squad for the second leg of the Women’s Champions League semifinal against Chelsea on Thursday. Putellas, the two-time Ballon d’Or winner, was sidelined for about nine months after tearing her ACL last July.

Barcelona won Saturday's first leg in London 1-0 with a goal by Caroline Graham Hansen. Putellas was at Stamford Bridge and after the final whistle congratulated her teammates.

In addition to being an option for her club, Putellas is now available to play with Spain in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia/New Zealand. However, there's no guarantee that Putellas would accept a call-up from Spain coach Jorge Vilda, as she's been a vocal supporter of the 15 players protesting the team's leadership.

Putellas, 29, is the all-time caps leader for Spain's women's team with 100 appearances. Spain will play its first game at the 2023 Women's World Cup on July 21 against Costa Rica.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

