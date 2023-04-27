Barcelona into 3rd straight Women's Champions League final
Barcelona reached its third straight Women's Champions League final after a 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Thursday in front of more than 72,000 fans at Camp Nou Stadium.
The Catalan club advanced 2-1 on aggregate after having won the semifinal first leg 1-0 in London on Saturday.
Barcelona lost last year's final to Lyon, but the previous year it beat Chelsea for its first continental title.
Barcelona will face either Arsenal or Wolfsburg, whose second leg is Monday in London after a 2-2 draw in Germany over the weekend.
The final will be on June 3 in Eindhoven in the Netherlands.
Caroline Graham Hansen, who scored Barcelona's winner in the first leg, put the Catalan club ahead at Camp Nou in a breakaway the 63rd minute. Chelsea equalized with Guro Reiten in the 67th.
Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas was back in Barcelona's squad but stayed on the bench the whole match. She was sidelined for about nine months after tearing her ACL last July.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
USWNT roster projection: Ertz making late push with Angel City
Alexia Putellas medically cleared to play ahead of World Cup, Champions League semis
FIFA Women's World Cup: 10 group stage games to watch
-
Matt Crocker joins U.S. Soccer with World Cup, coaching search awaiting him
Lionel Messi wins record seventh FIFA best men's player award
With joint Women's World Cup bid, U.S. is going all-in on celebrating sports
-
Women's World Cup 2023: 25 reasons to be excited for Australia/New Zealand
FIFA confirms four in 2027 Women's World Cup hosting race
Carli Lloyd returns to FOX Sports as Women's World Cup analyst
-
USWNT roster projection: Ertz making late push with Angel City
Alexia Putellas medically cleared to play ahead of World Cup, Champions League semis
FIFA Women's World Cup: 10 group stage games to watch
-
Matt Crocker joins U.S. Soccer with World Cup, coaching search awaiting him
Lionel Messi wins record seventh FIFA best men's player award
With joint Women's World Cup bid, U.S. is going all-in on celebrating sports
-
Women's World Cup 2023: 25 reasons to be excited for Australia/New Zealand
FIFA confirms four in 2027 Women's World Cup hosting race
Carli Lloyd returns to FOX Sports as Women's World Cup analyst