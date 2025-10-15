Barcelona Angry with Lewandowski Over New Injury Before 'Clasico' vs. Real Madrid

In partnership with GOAL.com.

Barcelona's preparations for El Clasico against Real Madrid have taken a major blow as Robert Lewandowski has been ruled out with a fresh muscle injury sustained on international duty with Poland.

The Catalan club is reportedly furious with the veteran striker for continuing to play despite feeling discomfort, a decision that has now sidelined him for up to a month.

Lewandowski injured during Poland duty

Barça’s worst fears were confirmed when Lewandowski returned from international duty with a torn muscle in his left thigh. The 37-year-old suffered the injury during Poland’s match against Lithuania, where he felt discomfort in the first half but chose to continue playing. Despite having already dealt with a similar issue earlier this season, the forward opted to finish the game, even after being bandaged at half-time. His decision has now proved costly, with the club ruling him out for at least four weeks, meaning he will miss the upcoming match against Real Madrid.

Robert Lewandowski suffered an injury with Poland. (Photo by Kazimierz Koper/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Barça's frustration grows

Tensions have flared at the Catalan club over Lewandowski’s handling of the situation. According to Marca, the club believes the striker should have immediately requested substitution rather than risk aggravating the injury. The report suggests that Hansi Flick and the medical staff are frustrated by the lack of caution shown by such an experienced player. An angry mood at the Barca camp was the prevailing sentiment, especially after Lewandowski went on to play the full 90 minutes and even scored Poland’s second goal.

International break strikes again at Barça

This episode adds to Barcelona’s growing list of injury frustrations during international breaks. The international break has already impacted Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres, while young stars like Lamine Yamal have previously missed matches after being overused by their national teams. Flick, who had earlier criticised Spain coach Luis de la Fuente and his staff for overplaying Yamal, now finds himself battling yet another fitness crisis, this time apparently caused by the player himself. The club’s medical department is also reportedly questioning how national team staff handled Lwandowski's condition after he had only recently returned from a thigh strain sustained in pre-season.

Five matches missed, Clasico confirmed out

Lewandowski's latest setback will likely see him miss at least six key fixtures across La Liga and the Champions League, including crucial clashes against Girona, Olympiacos and El Clasico against Real Madrid. The Pole was expected to play a key role in the title race, but his absence leaves a void up front. With Torres is likely to lead the line in his absence, while Flick could also experiment with using Marcus Rashford centrally once Raphinha returns from injury. For Barça, the timing couldn’t be worse, especially with Lewandowski’s contract renewal discussions still ongoing.

The next month will be crucial for both Lewa’s recovery and Barça’s season. The club is optimistic he could return after the November international break, possibly in time for the fixture against Athletic Club. However, his recurring muscle problems raise serious questions about workload management and the striker’s long-term fitness. For now, Flick’s challenge is to find consistency without his star forward, and ensure the team stay competitive ahead of a defining stretch in both domestic and European competitions.

