FIFA Women's World Cup
Australia's Sam Kerr named Asian Football Conferedation's Women's Player of the Year
FIFA Women's World Cup

Australia's Sam Kerr named Asian Football Conferedation's Women's Player of the Year

Updated Oct. 31, 2023 10:51 p.m. ET

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari was named the men's player of the year by the Asian Football Confederation on Tuesday and Sam Kerr of Australia won the women's prize.

Al-Dawsari scored the winning goal in Saudi Arabia's 2-1 victory over eventual champion Argentina in the 2022 World Cup. The winger also played a major role in Al-Hilal reaching the final of the 2023 Asian Champions League.

Al-Dawsari beat Almoez Ali of Qatar and Australia's Mathew Leckie and became the sixth Saudi player to win the award.

It capped a successful day for Saudi Arabia, which appears all but certain to host the men's 2034 World Cup after the Australian soccer federation decided not to enter the bidding contest.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was some consolation for Australia as Kerr received the accolade for a second time after helping English club Chelsea to a league and cup double.

Hajime Moriyasu was named as the men's coach of the year after leading Japan to the second round of the World Cup, defeating Germany and Spain in the group stage. China's Shui Qingxia won the female coaching award.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: World Series Game 4 live updates: Rangers routing Diamondbacks

World Series Game 4 live updates: Rangers routing Diamondbacks

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power RankingsNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes