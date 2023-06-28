West Ham Arsenal finalizing record $133 million transfer for Declan Rice Published Jun. 28, 2023 4:14 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

West Ham United is reportedly prepared to accept Arsenal's most recent offer for their club captain, Declan Rice.

The Hammers have agreed sell Rice for a transfer fee of £100 million, with an additional £5 million in add-ons, for a grand total of roughly $133 million, according to Fabrizio Romano. Rice is now the most expensive English transfer off all time, surpassing Jack Grealish.

Romano further mentioned that West Ham United has stipulated their preference for the £100 million transfer fee to be paid within the next 18 months. This indicates the club's desired timeline for completing the financial aspect of the potential transfer.

The prolonged transfer saga involving the West Ham and England midfielder appears to be reaching its conclusion, bringing an end to months of speculation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout the process, several prominent English clubs such as Manchester City, Liverpool, and Manchester United, along with German giants Bayern Munich, have expressed varying degrees of interest in securing his services.

However, Arsenal has consistently emerged as the front-runners in the pursuit of this highly sought-after player, and it seems that their persistence may soon pay off.

The addition of this talented midfielder to Mikel Arteta's team would undoubtedly strengthen their squad and potentially elevate them to being genuine title contenders.

In the previous season, Arsenal led the way for a significant period but narrowly missed out on the league title as Manchester City flexed their muscles.

The potential arrival of this sought-after midfielder, who has been linked with a move to North London, could bring about a shift in dynamics for the upcoming season. It is expected that he would play a pivotal role in Arsenal's plans, allowing Arteta to focus on complementing the team with other strategic signings and building a cohesive unit around this influential figure.

As the transfer saga nears its conclusion, the attention of football enthusiasts will be firmly fixed on how the arrival of this midfielder could reshape Arsenal's team and elevate their aspirations for the future.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Declan Rice West Ham English Premier League

share

WEST HAM UNITED trending MLB London Series: Sights and sounds from Cubs-Cardinals