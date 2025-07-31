Copa América Femenina
argentina vs uruguay
Copa América Femenina

Argentina vs. Uruguay: How to watch Copa América Femenina Third-Place Match, Odds, Preview

Published Aug. 1, 2025 10:04 a.m. ET

Before we get to the Copa América Femenina Final, Argentina and Uruguay will clash for the rights to third place. Argentina defeated Uruguay earlier in the group stage 1-0, but with pride on the line, expect a fiercely competitive rematch in Quito. Here’s everything you need to know about Argentina vs. Uruguay.

How to watch Argentina vs. Uruguay

  • Date: Friday, August 1, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium, Quito, Ecuador
  • TV: FS2
  • Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App

Brazil vs. Uruguay 2025 Copa América Femenina Highlights | FOX Soccer

Check out the best moments from this Copa América Femenina Semifinal match between Brazil and Uruguay.
Betting Odds

As of August 1, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

  • Argentina: –145
  • Draw: +255
  • Uruguay: +360

Argentina vs. Uruguay Head-to-Head

Argentina has held a strong upper hand in recent matchups against Uruguay. Across their last seven meetings, Argentina has won five times, Uruguay once, and there has been one draw. The most recent clash came earlier in this tournament, where Argentina claimed a 1–0 win.

Head-to-Head Record:

  • Total Matches: 7
  • Argentina Wins: 5
  • Uruguay Wins: 1
  • Draws: 1

Argentina vs. Uruguay Past Results

  • 7/15/2025: Uruguay 0–1 Argentina (Copa América Femenina)
  • 7/13/2024: Argentina 1–1 Uruguay (Friendly)
  • 7/10/2024: Argentina 0–2 Uruguay (Friendly)
  • 7/15/2022: Argentina 5–0 Uruguay (Copa América Femenina)
  • 5/23/2019: Argentina 3–1 Uruguay (Friendly)
  • 8/30/2017: Uruguay 0–3 Argentina (Friendly)
  • 9/16/2011: Uruguay 0–7 Argentina (Friendly)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Argentina

  • 7/28: vs Colombia (Loss in PKs, 0–0)
  • 7/24: at Ecuador (Win, 2–0)
  • 7/21: vs Peru (Win, 1–0)
  • 7/18: vs Chile (Win, 2–1)
  • 7/15: at Uruguay (Win, 1–0)

Uruguay

  • 7/29: at Brazil (Loss, 1–5)
  • 7/24: at Chile (Win, 3–0)
  • 7/18: vs Peru (Win, 1–0)
  • 7/15: vs Argentina (Loss, 0–1)
  • 7/11: at Ecuador (Draw, 2–2)
