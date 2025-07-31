Copa América Femenina
Copa América Femenina
Argentina vs. Uruguay: How to watch Copa América Femenina Third-Place Match, Odds, Preview
Published Aug. 1, 2025 10:04 a.m. ET
Before we get to the Copa América Femenina Final, Argentina and Uruguay will clash for the rights to third place. Argentina defeated Uruguay earlier in the group stage 1-0, but with pride on the line, expect a fiercely competitive rematch in Quito. Here’s everything you need to know about Argentina vs. Uruguay.
How to watch Argentina vs. Uruguay
- Date: Friday, August 1, 2025
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Location: Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium, Quito, Ecuador
- TV: FS2
- Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App
ADVERTISEMENT
Betting Odds
As of August 1, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Argentina: –145
- Draw: +255
- Uruguay: +360
Argentina vs. Uruguay Head-to-Head
Argentina has held a strong upper hand in recent matchups against Uruguay. Across their last seven meetings, Argentina has won five times, Uruguay once, and there has been one draw. The most recent clash came earlier in this tournament, where Argentina claimed a 1–0 win.
Head-to-Head Record:
- Total Matches: 7
- Argentina Wins: 5
- Uruguay Wins: 1
- Draws: 1
Argentina vs. Uruguay Past Results
- 7/15/2025: Uruguay 0–1 Argentina (Copa América Femenina)
- 7/13/2024: Argentina 1–1 Uruguay (Friendly)
- 7/10/2024: Argentina 0–2 Uruguay (Friendly)
- 7/15/2022: Argentina 5–0 Uruguay (Copa América Femenina)
- 5/23/2019: Argentina 3–1 Uruguay (Friendly)
- 8/30/2017: Uruguay 0–3 Argentina (Friendly)
- 9/16/2011: Uruguay 0–7 Argentina (Friendly)
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Argentina
- 7/28: vs Colombia (Loss in PKs, 0–0)
- 7/24: at Ecuador (Win, 2–0)
- 7/21: vs Peru (Win, 1–0)
- 7/18: vs Chile (Win, 2–1)
- 7/15: at Uruguay (Win, 1–0)
Uruguay
- 7/29: at Brazil (Loss, 1–5)
- 7/24: at Chile (Win, 3–0)
- 7/18: vs Peru (Win, 1–0)
- 7/15: vs Argentina (Loss, 0–1)
- 7/11: at Ecuador (Draw, 2–2)
share
in this topic