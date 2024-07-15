Copa América Argentina tops Colombia in extra time to win record-setting 16th Copa América Published Jul. 15, 2024 12:34 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida — An extra time goal by Lautaro Martínez was enough to break a scoreless tie with Colombia and win the 2024 Copa América final for Argentina — and give La Albiceleste their third consecutive title at a major tournament, equaling Spain's feat a dozen years ago.

Despite coming into Sunday's finale at sold-out Hard Rock Stadium with a Copa-leading four goals, Martínez didn't start the match. But he came on early in the additional half-hour and scored with just eight minutes remaining, handing Los Cafeteros their first loss in 29 matches. Afterward, he ran to the bench and celebrated with injured captain Lionel Messi, who left the game in the second half after suffering an apparent ankle injury.

Here are a few quick thoughts on Argentina's latest triumph.

Play of the game

There's no doubt it was the winner. The match, which began more than an hour later than scheduled because of fan trouble outside the stadium gates and a lack of security inside of them, was a cagey, physical affair. The two teams traded fouls, half-chances and saves. And it looked for all the world like the contest was headed to penalties before Martínez, the most valuable player in Italy's Serie A last season with Scudetto champions Inter Milan, broke the deadlock with a moment of magic.

Following a Colombian turnover in the midfield, a deft touch by fellow substitute Giovani Lo Celso sent Martínez in alone behind Los Cafeteros back line. The 26-year-old striker did the rest, settling the pass and blasting the ball past keeper Camilo Vargas:

Turning point

Colombia had chances of its own to win its first Copa América in 23 years. The best of them by far came just two minutes after halftime, when midfielder Santiago Arias had a clean look at the net. Unfortunately for Arias and his team, he pulled the shot wide of Emiliano Martínez's far post:

Had that gone in, the outcome could have been far different.

Key stat

Los Cafeteros had other chances, too, particularly in the first half when they were probably the better team. But keeper Martínez (no relation to Lauturo), arguably the best backstop in the sport right now, shut the door with four saves over the opening 45 minutes.

What's next for Colombia?

Néstor Lorenzo's team more than did themselves proud this summer after missing out on the 2022 World Cup. Billed as a pre-tournament dark horse to win their second South American crown and first since they topped Mexico in the 2001 final on home soil, Colombia reached the title match ahead of favored Brazil and Uruguay. They eliminated the latter — keeping a clean sheet in the process — in last week's semifinal despite playing down a man for more than half the game. Sunday's loss was their first in 28 games. This tournament was also a measure of redemption for captain James Rodríguez who, at age 33, showed that he can still play despite his struggles at club level in Brazil, where he barely plays for São Paulo.

What's next for Argentina?

This was already the greatest generation ever for La Albiceleste, even before equaling Spain's feat of a World Cup win sandwiched between two continental championships. Now Argentina gets play for an unprecedented fourth consecutive title right back here in the U.S. less than two years from now at the 2026 World Cup. Messi will turn 39 during that tournament, which will be co-hosted in Canada and Mexico.

There was some pre-Copa speculation that USA 2024 could be Messi's swan song on the international stage. After hoisting yet another trophy, in his adopted hometown of Miami, maybe it will be. But it feels more likely that the GOAT will stick around and try to make more history. Scaloni certainly won't push him out the door.

"He can be with our team for as long as he wants to be," the coach said after the semifinal win over Canada. After so many years of heartbreak wearing Argentina's colors, Messi keeps winning titles. Why would he walk away now, especially after limping out of Sunday's game? Here's hoping, for the sake of soccer lovers everywhere, that he sticks around just a little bit longer.

Argentina vs. Colombia Highlights | 2024 Copa América | Final

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports who has covered the United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him at @ByDougMcIntyre .

