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Argentina Extend Head Coach Lionel Scaloni’s Contract Through 2030 World Cup
Soccer

Argentina Extend Head Coach Lionel Scaloni’s Contract Through 2030 World Cup

Published Nov. 12, 2026 4:40 p.m. ET

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni renewed his contract with the national team on Thursday through 2030, putting him on track to become the first manager to lead La Albiceleste at three World Cups.

The 48-year-old Scaloni coached Argentina to the World Cup title in 2022 and a runner-up finish this year after losing the final to Spain. His previous contract was set to expire in December.

"After giving it some thought and discussing it with my coaching staff and those close to me, we decided that continuing is the best path forward," Scaloni said at a news conference on Thursday. "We reached an agreement very quickly."

Making History

Lionel Scaloni of Argentina attends the national anthem ceremony before the match between Argentina and Burkina Faso at Estadio Monumental on October 3. (Photo by Federico Peretti/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Scaloni is the most successful manager in Argentine national team history, having also won the 2021 and 2024 Copa América titles, but had cast doubt on his future following the defeat to Spain in July. Lionel Messi — who has been instrumental to the team's success under Scaloni — has retired from the national team since that loss.

"I am grateful for all the expressions of affection," Scaloni said, visibly moved. "A huge part of the decision to continue was, without a doubt, the fans. I want to keep bringing them the joy they feel when watching the national team, and I hope that continues."

If he fulfils the terms of his new contract, Scaloni will become the first Argentina manager to coach the squad in three World Cups.

"I have the same drive I had on the very first day — the same enthusiasm — and I’m happy to be able to continue," said Scaloni, who initially took over on an interim basis in 2018.

In making the official announcement, Argentine Football Association (AFA) president Claudio Tapia said: "This is the best outcome for Argentine football; it’s something everyone wanted—something we all wanted."

Ushering In A New Era

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - 2026/10/03: Argentina football manager, Lionel Scaloni seen during the international friendly match between Argentina and Burkina Faso at Estadio Monumental. Final Score; Argentina 7 : 0 Burkina Faso. (Photo by Roberto Tuero/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Scaloni will now oversee Argentina’s generational transition following the international retirement of Messi and the inevitable departure of several veteran players unlikely to reach the next World Cup due to their age.

"An important phase in our process begins now; we will give opportunities to the youngsters who are pushing through the ranks," Scaloni stated. "We need patience — they have enormous potential, but perhaps they aren’t yet ready to deliver what the likes of Messi, Ángel Di María, and Nicolás Otamendi provided."

Midfielders Nicolás Paz, Franco Mastantuono, and Valentín Barco, along with forwards Matías Soulé and Gianluca Prestianni, are among the rising talents set to take on more prominent roles.

"These young players need everyone’s understanding," Scaloni said.

The Future Of The No. 10 Shirt

world cup schedule june 27

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES - 2026/06/22: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring a goal during a FIFA World Cup 2026 football match between Argentina and Austria at AT&amp;T Stadium (Dallas Stadium). Final score; Argentina 2:0 Austria. (Photo by Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Scaloni also confirmed that no one will wear Messi’s iconic No. 10 jersey during the upcoming friendlies against Uruguay and Costa Rica — La Albiceleste’s first fixtures since the star’s official retirement.

"We haven’t decided who to give it to, and we won’t until it becomes mandatory. When it does, we’ll see who gets it," the coach revealed. "When we finally decide, we hope it’s for good — we don’t want to keep passing the No. 10 around to different players. When we do assign it, we hope it goes to a player who can truly make it his own."

Reporting by the Associated Press.

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