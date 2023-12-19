La Liga
Antoine Griezmann ties Lu Aragonés as Atletico Madrid's all-time top scorer in 3-3 draw with Getafe
Antoine Griezmann ties Lu Aragonés as Atletico Madrid's all-time top scorer in 3-3 draw with Getafe

Published Dec. 19, 2023 6:43 p.m. ET

Antoine Griezmann netted twice against Getafe to tie Luis Aragonés as Atletico Madrid's all-time top scorer in a 3-3 draw in the Spanish league that ended Atletico's record-tying 20-game home winning streak.

Borja Mayoral converted a penalty kick in stoppage time to help Getafe rally from two goals down against 10-man Atletico. The last setback for Diego Simeone's team at home had come last season in a 1-1 league draw against Getafe in February.

Griezmann scored his 172nd goal with Atletico in the 44th minute and then tied Aragonés' record by converting a 69th-minute penalty kick.

Atletico's fans chanted Griezmann's and Aragonés' names after the France forward hit the top corner with a right-footed shot from the penalty spot at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Aragonés reached his mark in 370 matches, while Griezmann needed 364 games with the club.

The draw lifted Atletico to third place in the league standings after 17 matches. It has the same 35 points as defending champion Barcelona. Girona remains the surprise leader with 44 points, two more than second-place Real Madrid.

Mayoral had evened the match for Getafe with a goal in the 53rd before Álvaro Morata put the hosts ahead again with a header in the 63rd. Óscar Rodríguez scored Getafe's second goal in 87th and Mayoral netted the equalizer by converting the penalty three minutes into stoppage time to keep Atletico from earning the milestone victory.

Atletico played a man down from the 38th after Stefan Savic was sent off with consecutive yellow cards.

Atletico was coming off a 2-0 loss at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday. Getafe won 3-0 at Sevilla on the same day for its third straight win in all competitions. The club from southern Madrid sits in eighth place with 26 points.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Antoine Griezmann
Atlético Madrid
La Liga
