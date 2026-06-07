Anthony Gordon Shares Marcus Rashford's Advice After Barcelona Transfer

Anthony Gordon has opened up about his blockbuster £70m move from Newcastle to Barcelona, revealing the private role Marcus Rashford played in the transition.

Despite their rivalry for a starting spot in Thomas Tuchel's England side, the Manchester United forward has been acting as a mentor following his own 2025-26 loan spell with the Catalan giants.

Rashford's Helping Hand At Camp Nou

In a surprising twist of events, Gordon swapped St James' Park for Catalonia shortly before jetting off to the World Cup.

While the move sparked questions over the future of fellow England international Rashford, who spent the season on loan at Barça, Gordon has revealed that the 29-year-old has been incredibly supportive.

Rather than showing frustration, the United man has been providing Gordon with the inside track on life at one of the world's biggest clubs.

"He was just telling me how good the lads are there, the team spirit that they have, which I heard already from the people in Barça. So I'm really looking forward to joining up with them. He was also telling me about the city, places to live. He's a lovely guy, very caring. So he was just giving me a bit of information," Gordon told talkSPORT.

The Man United academy graduate appears to remain unfazed by Gordon's arrival despite his own future at the club remaining somewhat uncertain.

Ambition Beyond The Transfer Fee

The £70m fee represents a massive investment for a Barcelona side still navigating complex financial waters. For Gordon, however, the move is merely the beginning of his journey.

The winger is determined to prove he belongs among the elite at the Camp Nou and has set his sights on major silverware under Hansi Flick’s leadership next season.

"It's been a bit of a whirlwind of two weeks, but the best two weeks I've ever had for me and my family," Gordon added.

"It's been really good because I've told them from a very young age, I said in my interview, that I would get to this point. But they were saying to me, congrats and stuff and this and that. I'm not satisfied at all to just play for Barcelona. I want to win everything. This is where my career begins in my mind. So I'm at the stage I always said I was going to be. Now I need to get to the next level again," Gordon continued.

The battle for England's starting XI

While the pair are bonding over Barcelona, they remain direct competitors for a spot in England's starting XI.

The Three Lions are preparing for a major tournament where the left-wing spot remains a subject of intense debate.

Early indicators from the squad camp suggest that Rashford may have the edge in the pecking order despite Gordon's massive price tag.

Speculation has intensified after Rashford was handed the iconic No.11 shirt for the tournament. Gordon, meanwhile, has been assigned the No.18 shirt, a move that often suggests a secondary role.

However, the new Barca signing is adamant that the numbering does not affect his mindset. "I couldn't care less. I think if you go through this team, you could put any player 1-11. We're all good enough. We've all got a case to feel like we're the best in many ways," Gordon insisted.

Fitness Race For The World Cup

One hurdle Gordon must overcome is his match sharpness. After being phased out of the Newcastle setup once his departure became inevitable, he is working hard to reach peak condition.

Gordon featured in the second half of England’s 1-0 win over New Zealand and is confident that he will be ready for the opening group game against Croatia on June 17.

"I think even when you have two days off football, you feel like you never played a game. It's crazy. You lose your touch, you lose everything," Gordon explained.

"So not playing for a couple of weeks was difficult, but I've trained really well. I was fitter than I thought in that game. I'm on track really well, really. It's difficult because the pitch was dry. So even getting your touch right and just getting used to that was tough. But we got there, still thought we created some chances. We haven't played together for a while. So it's just getting back in that rhythm."

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX and FS1 with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports apps.