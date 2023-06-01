Angel City signs French star Amandine Henry to three-year deal

NWSL
Jun. 1, 2023

Angel City FC has signed France women's national team midfielder Amandine Henry to a three-year contract with an option for an additional year.

The Los Angeles-based NWSL club announced its star singing in a statement on Thursday.

"Amandine is a player who has competed at the highest and most competitive levels," ACFC General Manager Angela Hucles Mangano said in the statement. "She has led for both her club and country. Her quality of football performance and commitment to the success of our team will make her an invaluable part of our roster."

Henry, 33, joins Angel City from Olympique Lyonnais Féminin, the most successful women's club in France. During her two stints with Lyon, she won 13 Division 1 Féminine titles, eight Coupe de France Championships, and seven UEFA Champions League titles. In 198 appearances with Lyon, she scored 44 goals. 

Henry also had a successful spell in the NWSL with the Portland Thorns, winning the NWSL shield in 2016 and the NWSL championship in 2017.


"I enjoyed my previous seasons [2016 and 2017] in the NWSL because of the level of play, the dedication of the fans and great teammates, so I am excited to now be a part of Angel City," Henry said in the statement. "I can’t wait to be a part of a new team, help write history, and win with the club."

At the international level, Henry has played for the France women's national team since 2009. Since then, she's appeared in two World Cups — including the 2015 World Cup, where she won the Silver Ball as the tournament's second-best player — and helped her team win the SheBelieves Cup in 2017. She's expected to be part of the France's squad at the 2023 World Cup in Australia/New Zealand.

Amandine Chantal Henry
Angel City FC
NWSL
