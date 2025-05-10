NWSL
Angel City defender Savy King responsive after collapsing on field during match
May. 10, 2025

Angel City FC defender Savy King was carted off on a stretcher and taken to a hospital after going down with a non-contact injury in the 78th minute of Friday's contest against the Utah Royals.

The team said she was responsive and with club medical staff and family.

"Her family is with her, as is our medical staff, so she’s in good hands," Angel City assistant coach Eleri Earnshaw told reporters on Friday.

Christen Press came off the bench to score and Angel City beat the Royals 2-0 in the National Women's Soccer League on Friday night in Los Angeles.

Press made an instant impact after she entered the match in place of Claire Emslie in the 65th minute. Twenty-five seconds after stepping onto the field, Press outfoxed Madison Pogarch then curled the ball into the top left corner of the goal.

Alyssa Thompson doubled Angel City's lead when she rifled a shot off the post and into the back of the net in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

It was the first shutout of the season for Angel City (4-2-2).

Utah (1-6-1) has now lost six of its last seven matches.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

