American midfielder Brenden Aaronson joins Union Berlin on loan

Published Jul. 9, 2023 3:49 p.m. ET

United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson will play in Germany’s top flight next season after joining Union Berlin on loan from Leeds on Sunday.

Aaronson has agreed a season-long deal after Leeds was relegated from the Premier League last term.

"We would like to wish Brenden good luck during his time at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei," his club said.

The 22-year-old Aaronson made 36 Premier League appearances for Leeds last season after joining from Red Bull Salzburg for a fee close to 25 million pounds ($32 million) in the summer of 2022.

He joins Union Berlin after it qualified for the Champions League for the first time.

His brother Paxten also plays in Germany for Frankfurt.

Aaronson scored one goal in 40 appearances in all competitions for Leeds. He is the third player to leave on a season-long loan following relegation.

Diego Llorente and Robin Koch joined Roma and Eintracht Frankfurt, respectively, in similar deals earlier this week.

Former Norwich boss Daniel Farke has been hired as head coach and charged with the responsibility of trying to guide the club back to the Premier League.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

