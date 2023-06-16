Alessia Russo to leave Manchester United as free agent
Alessia Russo will leave Manchester United's women's team as a free agent this summer, the club said on Friday.
The England international, who was the subject of a reported world-record bid of around $640,000 from Arsenal in January, continues to be linked with a move to the London club.
United had hoped to convince Russo to sign a new deal at the club, but has now confirmed she will leave when her contract expires at the end of June.
"It’s been the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make," Russo tweeted.
Russo joined United in 2020 and scored 26 goals in 59 appearances.
"Everyone at the football club would like to thank Alessia for her service and wish her luck for the future," United said.
Had Russo's proposed move to Arsenal gone ahead in January, it would have exceeded the fee Barcelona paid for Keira Walsh, which was reportedly in the region of $511,000 last year.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
