Al-Hilal vs. Pachuca: Preview, odds, how to watch, time
Published Jun. 26, 2025 9:23 a.m. ET
The FIFA Club World Cup continues as Al-Hilal and Pachuca square off in Nashville. Here’s everything you need to know about Al-Hilal vs Pachuca.
How to watch Al-Hilal vs. Pachuca
- Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025
- Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
- Location: GEODIS Park, Nashville, TN
- Streaming: DAZN
Betting Odds
As of June 26, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Al-Hilal: -160
- Draw: +340
- Pachuca: +390
Al-Hilal vs. Pachuca Head to Head
Al-Hilal and Pachuca have never played against each other in a head-to-head match before.
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Al-Hilal
- June 22: vs Red Bull Salzburg (Draw 0–0)
- June 18: vs Real Madrid (Draw 1–1)
- May 26: vs Al-Qadisiyah (Win 2–0)
- May 21: at Al-Wehda (Draw 1–1)
- May 16: at Al-Fateh (Win 4–3)
Pachuca
- June 22: vs Real Madrid (Loss 1–3)
- June 18: vs Red Bull Salzburg (Loss 1–2)
- June 8: at Al Ahli (Win 1–0)
- May 10: at Club América (Loss 0–2)
- May 7: vs Club América (Draw 0–0)
