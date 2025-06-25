FIFA Club World Cup Al-Hilal vs. Pachuca: Preview, odds, how to watch, time Published Jun. 26, 2025 9:23 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The FIFA Club World Cup continues as Al-Hilal and Pachuca square off in Nashville. Here’s everything you need to know about Al-Hilal vs Pachuca.

How to watch Al-Hilal vs. Pachuca

Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: GEODIS Park, Nashville, TN

Streaming: DAZN

Canada vs. El Salvador Concacaf Gold Cup Highlights | FOX Soccer Check out the top moments from this Gold Cup match between Canada and El Salvador!

Betting Odds

As of June 26, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Al-Hilal: -160

Draw: +340

Pachuca: +390

ADVERTISEMENT

Al-Hilal vs. Pachuca Head to Head

Al-Hilal and Pachuca have never played against each other in a head-to-head match before.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Al-Hilal

June 22: vs Red Bull Salzburg (Draw 0–0)

June 18: vs Real Madrid (Draw 1–1)

May 26: vs Al-Qadisiyah (Win 2–0)

May 21: at Al-Wehda (Draw 1–1)

May 16: at Al-Fateh (Win 4–3)

Pachuca

June 22: vs Real Madrid (Loss 1–3)

June 18: vs Red Bull Salzburg (Loss 1–2)

June 8: at Al Ahli (Win 1–0)

May 10: at Club América (Loss 0–2)

May 7: vs Club América (Draw 0–0)

share