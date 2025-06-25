FIFA Club World Cup
Al-Hilal vs. Pachuca: Preview, odds, how to watch, time

Published Jun. 26, 2025 9:23 a.m. ET

The FIFA Club World Cup continues as Al-Hilal and Pachuca square off in Nashville. Here’s everything you need to know about Al-Hilal vs Pachuca.

How to watch Al-Hilal vs. Pachuca

  • Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: GEODIS Park, Nashville, TN
  • Streaming: DAZN

Betting Odds

As of June 26, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

  • Al-Hilal: -160
  • Draw: +340
  • Pachuca: +390
Al-Hilal vs. Pachuca Head to Head

Al-Hilal and Pachuca have never played against each other in a head-to-head match before.

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Al-Hilal

  • June 22: vs Red Bull Salzburg (Draw 0–0)
  • June 18: vs Real Madrid (Draw 1–1)
  • May 26: vs Al-Qadisiyah (Win 2–0)
  • May 21: at Al-Wehda (Draw 1–1)
  • May 16: at Al-Fateh (Win 4–3)

Pachuca

  • June 22: vs Real Madrid (Loss 1–3)
  • June 18: vs Red Bull Salzburg (Loss 1–2)
  • June 8: at Al Ahli (Win 1–0)
  • May 10: at Club América (Loss 0–2)
  • May 7: vs Club América (Draw 0–0)
