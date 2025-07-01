FIFA Club World Cup
Al Hilal Stuns Man City 4-3 in Club World Cup With 112th Minute Goal
FIFA Club World Cup

Al Hilal Stuns Man City 4-3 in Club World Cup With 112th Minute Goal

Published Jul. 1, 2025 12:17 a.m. ET

Marcos Leonardo scored his second goal on a rebound in the 112th minute, and Al Hilal stunned Manchester City 4-3 on Monday night, eliminating the Premier League power from the Club World Cup in the round of 16.

In a back-and-forth thriller at Camping World Stadium, the Saudi Arabian club took the lead three times, including twice in extra time. Kalidou Koulibaly put Al Hilal ahead 3-2 in the 94th minute, but Phil Foden — who entered as a substitute four minutes earlier — equalized in the 104th.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leonardo finally put Man City away. Goalkeeper Ederson saved a header by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from inside the penalty box and the ball deflected to Leonardo, who redirected it with his right foot as he fell to the pitch near the left post.

Al Hilal moves on to face Fluminense of Brazil, which took down another European power, Inter Milan, earlier Tuesday.

Leonardo also scored in the 46th minute to even the match at 1-1.

Bernardo Silvan opened the scoring in the ninth minute for Man City. Malcom put Al Hilal ahead in the 52nd, and Erling Haaland found the net in the 55th to make it 2-2.

Key moment

Manchester City nearly won it regulation in the final seconds of added time on a counterattack that was thwarted by a hard challenge. Referees did not call a penalty, and Man City coach Pep Guardiola ran onto the field to argue the decision after the whistle.

Takeaways

Al Hilal will face Fluminense on July 4 at Camping World Stadium for a spot in the semifinals.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from FIFA Club World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Bracket: Schedule, dates, times, scores for every match

2025 FIFA Club World Cup Bracket: Schedule, dates, times, scores for every match

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes