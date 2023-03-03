Paris SG
Paris SG

Achraf Hakimi, star defender for PSG and Morocco, charged with rape in France

Published Mar. 3, 2023 2:04 p.m. EST

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi was given preliminary charges of rape, French prosecutors said Friday.

The prosecutors' office in the Paris suburb of Nanterre said Hakimi was questioned on Thursday by investigators probing rape allegations. He was then indicted by an investigating judge and placed under judicial supervision.

Under French law, preliminary charges mean there is reason to suspect a crime has been committed, but it allows magistrates more time to investigate before deciding whether to send the case to trial.

Hakimi’s lawyer, Fanny Colin, said the player "strongly denied accusations made against him," in a written message to The Associated Press.

ADVERTISEMENT

Colin said her client being indicted is an "obligatory step for any person being accused of rape" and will allow Hakimi to defend himself by giving him access to the case. Colin also said that some elements collected by the judicial police show, according to her, that Hakimi "in this case has been subjected to a racketeering attempt."

The Morocco national team player has been prohibited from contacting the alleged victim, a 24-year-old woman who says she was raped by Hakimi on Saturday at his home in a Paris suburb. Hakimi is allowed to leave French territory, prosecutors said.

According to Le Parisien newspaper, which revealed the allegations earlier this week, the woman went to the police station on Sunday, where she accused him of rape.

The woman’s lawyer, Rachel-Flore Pardo, said in a statement that preliminary charges show "there is reliable and consistent evidence."

"My client made the choice to confide in justice, and only in justice, and will speak only to justice," she said in a statement to the AP. "We won’t tolerate any smear or destabilization campaign [against her]."

The Spanish-born Hakimi is a defender who helped Morocco make World Cup history last year by becoming the first African team to reach the tournament’s semifinals. He was seen training with PSG on Friday.

Prosecutors opened their preliminary investigation on Monday.

Hakimi returned to training with PSG on Friday after a minor hamstring issue, and he could be in the team’s squad to play Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the Champions League.

PSG is scheduled to play Nantes at home on Saturday in the French league.

At a news conference on Friday, PSG coach Christophe Galtier said he would "answer no questions of a non-sporting nature [relating to] Achraf Hakimi."

Galtier said he hoped Hakimi could train with the rest of the team "to be available" to play against Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the second leg of the round of 16.

"The players were hard-working and serious," Galtier said when asked what the mood was like at training given the case.

Hakimi appeared on stage at the FIFA Awards in Paris on Monday. He was honored as part of the player-voted men’s all-star team and was greeted by brief, loud applause when introduced.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

share
Get more from Paris SG Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: C.J. Stroud, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson don't lack confidence at NFL combine
C.J. Stroud, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson don't lack confidence at NFL combine
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament Projections2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP Race
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes