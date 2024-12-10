FIFA Women's World Cup
2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil will run from June 24 to July 25
Updated Dec. 11, 2024 11:55 a.m. ET

The 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil will be played from June 24 to July 25.

FIFA, soccer's international governing body, announced the dates Tuesday.

Thirty-two teams will participate in the Women's World Cup, which is being played in South America for the first time.

Brazil has one of CONMEBOL's three spots as host. UEFA has the largest number of slots with 11, followed by AFC with six, CAF and CONCACAF with four apiece and OFC with one. The other spots will be determined via playoff.

Spain is the defending champion, having won the 2023 Women's World Cup jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

FIFA is expected to announce the Brazilian host cities and stadiums for the tournament next year. Twelve bids were submitted, including many of the stadiums that hosted games for the men's World Cup in 2014.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

