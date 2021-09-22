FIFA Men's World Cup 2026 World Cup: Ranking the U.S. cities in contention to host matches 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Doug McIntyre

FOX Sports Soccer Writer

The 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States might seem a long way off. But a decision on the 11 (give or take) U.S. cities that will host the quadrennial event, which for the first time will feature 48 teams, is right around the corner.

While FIFA originally targeted the first half of 2022 for an announcement, a source with knowledge of the organization’s plans told FOX Sports that word will come down in January or February.

Last week, teams of officials from global soccer’s governing body began descending on the 17 U.S. municipalities angling to host matches. FIFA gets the final say. That means that in theory, it could go back to Chicago (which dropped out of the running early citing cost concerns) or another city (Las Vegas?) that didn’t even enter the official bidding.

But barring any last-minute surprises, the American reps will all come from the list below, which we’ve split into four tiers based on their chances.

(Each tier listed alphabetically)

LOCKS:

Atlanta (Mercedes Benz Stadium; World Cup Capacity: 75,000) Georgia’s capital is one of the fastest-growing urban centers in the country. It also boasts the most popular MLS team (the Atlanta United average 52,000 fans per game, 12,000 more than second-ranked Seattle) and the gorgeous five-year-old Benz, which is situated right downtown next to a major public transit hub. The artificial turf isn’t an issue — a natural surface would be installed long before the first match, allowing it to set better than the temporary grass fields commonly laid for international friendlies.

Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California; 70,000) L.A. is the lone city with two arenas under consideration. But FIFA probably won’t pick both, and while the Rose Bowl in Pasadena offers nostalgia as site of the 1994 World Cup final, the year-old, $5.5 billon Sofi’s location (next to Los Angeles International Airport), premium seating and luxury accommodations (five times as many executive suites as the Rose Bowl) are too good to pass up.

New York/New Jersey (MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey; 87,157) America’s media capital and largest metropolitan area (at more than 20 million people) is the rumored frontrunner to host the 2026 finale. MetLife is no stranger to top international soccer as the 2016 Copa America Centenario final was held there. That match was played on just-installed temporary sod not worthy of the event. But like in Atlanta, The Swamp will have a pristine grass surface in place long before the 2026 World Cup kicks off.

LIKELY:

Dallas (AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas; 92,967) Everything is bigger in Texas, and Jerry World has the most seats, by a considerable distance, of the 18 bidding arenas. And while Dallas could face an in-state challenge from Houston, FIFA actually likes the idea of regionalization and could well choose both.

Miami (Hard Rock Stadium; 67,518) South Florida is attractive for obvious reasons: It’s America’s eighth-largest metro area and the gateway to South America. Miami was even mentioned as a possible site of the 2016 Copa finale but Hard Rock Stadium was being renovated at the time. It now features a European-style roof that helps keep the sound in.

San Francisco/Bay Area (Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California, 70,909) San Fran and Silicon Valley are the two richest counties in the U.S., and Northern California has long been a soccer hotbed. Add in the fact that six-year-old Levi’s Stadium is widely accessible by public transportation and it’s hard to see it not making the cut.

Seattle (Lumen Field; 72,000) The local relevance of the MLS Sounders shows Seattle is among the best soccer towns in the U.S. And if Vancouver remains on the sidelines, a winning bid would allow fans in Canada’s third-largest city to see matches without getting on a plane; Seattle is just a two-hour drive south.

CONTENDERS:

Boston (Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts; 70,000) Gillette is relatively modern (it opened in 2002) and it serves the 10th largest metro area in the U.S., one of the country’s wealthiest. Robert Kraft, who owns the stadium and the NFL and MLS teams that play there (the New England Patriots and Revolution), remains incredibly influential on the American pro sports scene. However, if FIFA favors in-city sites, that could hurt Gillette's odds.

Denver (Empower Field; 77,595) If Chicago is out of the running, there’s a gaping hole in the middle of the U.S. that could be filled by the Mile High City. The altitude won’t count against Denver; it’s 2,000 feet closer to sea level than Mexico City, which is a lock. And only Dallas and New York/New Jersey offer more seats.

Kansas City (Arrowhead Stadium; 76,640) The best Midwest option remaining might be K.C. Sporting Kansas City has some of the best fans and training facilities in MLS. But one factor working against Arrowhead is its age; completed in 1972, it’s easily the oldest of the 18 contenders after the Rose Bowl.

Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Field; 69,328) Speaking of media markets, Philly is fourth — after New York, Los Angeles and Chicago — underpinning the city’s already-strong case. The Linc’s Broad Street location is another plus for FIFA, which might like the idea of having a Northeast stop between New Jersey and Maryland.

Houston (NRG Stadium; 72,220) America’s most diverse city would be a fine first-time host, and its proximity to Dallas (about 230 miles) could actually help. Houston also has a proven track record of hosting major sporting events, including Super Bowls in 2004 and 2017.

Washington, D.C. (FexEd Field, Landover, Maryland.; 62,408) It’s hard to imagine the nation’s capital not getting games. That said, three things work against D.C.: FedEx Field isn’t easy to get to from the district; it would have to remove almost 20,000 seats (its NFL capacity is 82,000) for security and field size considerations; and there’s another option in the area.

DARK HORSES:

Nashville (Nissan Stadium; 69,722) The Music City is tons of fun, and World Cup visitors could walk to the Tennessee Titans’ home field from their downtown hotels. Nissan Stadium also features one of the widest fields among the contenders. Add it all up and Nashville might have a better chance than many think.

Baltimore (M&T Bank Stadium; 70,976) If FIFA wants that downtown ambiance, it could do a lot worse than Baltimore. There’s even talk that fan events could be held at the National Mall in D.C., with the games just a short ride up the Baltimore-Washington expressway.

LONGSHOTS:

Cincinnati (Paul Brown Stadium; 67,402) With two MLS clubs, Ohio is a fine soccer state. But Cincinnati is small — it’s the country’s No. 35 media market, one spot behind Columbus. That might be too big an obstacle to overcome.

Orlando (Camping World Stadium; 65,000) What was known at the time as the Citrus Bowl hosted World Cup matches in 1994, making it one of the oldest stadiums in the bid. And as much as FIFA might favor regionalization this time around, the sense is that Florida won’t get two reps.

One of the most prominent soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams in more than a dozen countries, including multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports, the New York City native was a staff writer for Yahoo Sports and ESPN. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre .

