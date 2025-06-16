Gold Cup
Gold Cup

2025 Gold Cup Schedule, Bracket: Dates, times, scores

Published Jun. 16, 2025 11:13 a.m. ET

The 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup kicked off June 14 and runs through the final on July 6 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Sixteen national teams from North America, Central America, the Caribbean and guest invitee Saudi Arabia are competing across 14 stadiums in the United States and Canada. Keep reading for the full match schedule, including dates, times and locations:

2025 Gold Cup Schedule

Here are the key dates for the Gold Cup 2025 tournament:

  • Group stage: June 14 to June 24
  • Quarterfinals: June 28 and 29
  • Semifinals: July 2
  • Final: July 6

Below you can find the date and time for each game.

Group Stage Schedule and Scores

Saturday, June 14

Sunday, June 15

Monday, June 16

Tuesday, June 17

Wednesday, June 18

Thursday, June 19

Friday, June 20

Saturday, June 21

Sunday, June 22

Tuesday, June 24

Bracket Stage Schedule

Saturday, June 28 (Quarterfinals)

  • Quarterfinal #1 – TBD vs. TBD on FS1 (State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ)
  • Quarterfinal #2 – TBD vs. TBD on FS1 (State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ)

Sunday, June 29 (Quarterfinals)

  • Quarterfinal #3 – TBD vs. TBD on FS1 (U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN)
  • Quarterfinal #4 – TBD vs. TBD on FOX (U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN)

Wednesday, July 2 (Semifinals)

  • Semifinal #1 – TBD vs. TBD on FS1 (Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA)
  • Semifinal #2 – TBD vs. TBD on FS1 (Energizer Park, St. Louis, MO)

Sunday, July 6 (Final)

  • Final – TBD vs. TBD on FOX (NRG Stadium, Houston, TX)

2025 Gold Cup Groups

Group A

Group B

Group C

Group D

How can I watch the 2025 Gold Cup? What channel will it be on?

The 2025 Gold Cup will be available to watch on FOX, FS1 and FS2. Most games during the group stage will be on FS1 and FS2 except for some USMNT games which will air on FOX.

The Gold Cup Final will also air on FOX.

How can I stream the 2025 Gold Cup?

All the 2025 Gold Cup matches will be available on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports app.

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, FS1 and FS2, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

