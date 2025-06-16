2025 Gold Cup Schedule, Bracket: Dates, times, scores
The 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup kicked off June 14 and runs through the final on July 6 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Sixteen national teams from North America, Central America, the Caribbean and guest invitee Saudi Arabia are competing across 14 stadiums in the United States and Canada. Keep reading for the full match schedule, including dates, times and locations:
2025 Gold Cup Schedule
Here are the key dates for the Gold Cup 2025 tournament:
- Group stage: June 14 to June 24
- Quarterfinals: June 28 and 29
- Semifinals: July 2
- Final: July 6
Below you can find the date and time for each game.
Group Stage Schedule and Scores
Saturday, June 14
Sunday, June 15
Monday, June 16
- Panama vs. Guadeloupe – 7 p.m. ET on FS1 (Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA)
- Jamaica vs. Guatemala – 10 p.m. ET on FS1 (Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA)
Tuesday, June 17
- Curaçao vs. El Salvador – 8:15 p.m. ET on FS1 (PayPal Park, San Jose, CA)
- Canada vs. Honduras – 10:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (BC Place, Vancouver, Canada)
Wednesday, June 18
- Costa Rica vs. Dominican Republic – 7 p.m. ET on FS1 (AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX)
- Suriname vs. Mexico – 10 p.m. ET on FS1 (AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX)
Thursday, June 19
- Trinidad and Tobago vs. Haiti – 6:45 p.m. ET on FS1 (Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX)
- Saudi Arabia vs. USA – 9:15 p.m. ET on FS1 (Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX)
Friday, June 20
- Jamaica vs. Guadeloupe – 7:45 p.m. ET on FS1 (PayPal Park, San Jose, CA)
- Guatemala vs. Panama – 10 p.m. ET on FS1 (Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX)
Saturday, June 21
- Curaçao vs. Canada – 7 p.m. ET on FS1 (Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX)
- Honduras vs. El Salvador – 10 p.m. ET on FS1 (Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX)
Sunday, June 22
- USA vs. Haiti – 7 p.m. ET on FOX (AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX)
- Saudi Arabia vs. Trinidad and Tobago – 7 p.m. ET on FS1 (Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV)
- Dominican Republic vs. Suriname – 10 p.m. ET on FS2 (AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX)
- Mexico vs. Costa Rica – 10 p.m. ET on FS1 (Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV)
Tuesday, June 24
- Panama vs. Jamaica – 7 p.m. ET on FS1 (Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX)
- Guadeloupe vs. Guatemala – 7 p.m. ET on FS1 (Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX)
- Honduras vs. Curaçao – 10 p.m. ET on FS2 (PayPal Park, San Jose, CA)
- Canada vs. El Salvador – 10 p.m. ET on FS1 (Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX)
Bracket Stage Schedule
Saturday, June 28 (Quarterfinals)
- Quarterfinal #1 – TBD vs. TBD on FS1 (State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ)
- Quarterfinal #2 – TBD vs. TBD on FS1 (State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ)
Sunday, June 29 (Quarterfinals)
- Quarterfinal #3 – TBD vs. TBD on FS1 (U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN)
- Quarterfinal #4 – TBD vs. TBD on FOX (U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN)
Wednesday, July 2 (Semifinals)
- Semifinal #1 – TBD vs. TBD on FS1 (Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA)
- Semifinal #2 – TBD vs. TBD on FS1 (Energizer Park, St. Louis, MO)
Sunday, July 6 (Final)
- Final – TBD vs. TBD on FOX (NRG Stadium, Houston, TX)
2025 Gold Cup Groups
Group A
Group B
Group C
Group D
How can I watch the 2025 Gold Cup? What channel will it be on?
The 2025 Gold Cup will be available to watch on FOX, FS1 and FS2. Most games during the group stage will be on FS1 and FS2 except for some USMNT games which will air on FOX.
The Gold Cup Final will also air on FOX.
How can I stream the 2025 Gold Cup?
All the 2025 Gold Cup matches will be available on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports app.
For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry FOX, FS1 and FS2, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.
