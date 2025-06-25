Gold Cup 2025 Gold Cup Odds: USA vs. Mexico Final Would Be 'High-Handle Game' Published Jun. 25, 2025 4:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

With the group stage completed, Gold Cup odds will undoubtedly start attracting more interest. Nothing gets soccer bettors’ attention quite like the knockout stage of an international tournament.

In Gold Cup championship odds, the USA and Mexico are getting their share of bettors at The SuperBook in Las Vegas. But a team up north is actually getting the bulk of interest to win this tournament.

"Right now, the most-bet team in futures odds is Canada," SuperBook risk manager Casey Degnon said. "Canada has about double the tickets of everyone else and more than double the money."

Ahead of this weekend’s quarterfinals on FOX and FS1, Degnon dives into Gold Cup championship odds.

Oh, Canada!

The Canadian side went 2-0-1 in the group stage, giving up just one goal across three matches. Canada opened with a 6-0 blasting of Honduras, then came back down to earth with a 1-1 draw vs. Curaçao. But Canada finished strong with a 2-0 win over El Salvador on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Up next is a Sunday quarterfinal vs. Guatemala at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. In three-way betting on that match — wagering on which team wins or on the 90 minutes plus injury-time draw — Canada is a hefty -290 favorite. Guatemala is a +825 underdog, and the draw is +400.

For the odds to win the Gold Cup — the final is July 6 on FOX — The SuperBook has Canada as the +500 third choice. If Degnon had his druthers, Canada would get knocked out before then.

"Canada is actually the only loser for us in the futures pool," he said.

Viva Mexico — and USA

The SuperBook has Mexico as the +150 favorite to win the Gold Cup, followed by the U.S. men’s national team at +200. Mexico went 2-0-1 in group play, and Team USA went a perfect 3-0.

Both teams are solid favorites in the quarterfinals. On Saturday, Mexico is -210 to Saudi Arabia’s +625 in three-way betting, with the draw +325 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. On Sunday, the U.S. is -170 to Costa Rica’s +465, with the draw +310 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The USMNT could face Canada in next Wednesday’s semifinals. If Mexico advances as expected, it would face either Panama or Honduras. Panama went 3-0 in group play and has been the most significant mover in Gold Cup championship odds, going from +1600 pre-tournament to the +800 fourth choice now.

As fate would have it, Team USA and El Tri are on opposite sides of the bracket. So if all goes according to odds from this weekend and in the semifinals, it’ll be the USA vs. Mexico in the final.

That’s how Degnon would like to see this play out.

"As the USA and Mexico get further, those games will see a lot more action," Degnon said. "A USA vs. Mexico final would be a high-handle game. People would bet that, for sure, much more than any other matchup.

"If we can get those two in the final, it’d be good for us in the futures market and a well-bet match on both sides."

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on X: @PatrickE_Vegas.

​​Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share