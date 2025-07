Copa América Femenina 2025 Copa América Femenina Schedule, Bracket: Dates, times, scores Published Jul. 11, 2025 10:19 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 Copa América Femenina kicks off July 11 and runs through the final on August 2. Ten national teams from across South America will compete for the continental crown in stadiums across Quito, Ecuador, the tournament’s host nation. Keep reading for the full match schedule, including dates and times:

2025 Copa América Femenina Schedule

Here are the key dates for the 2025 Women’s Copa América:

Group stage : July 11 to July 25

Semifinals : July 28 and 29

Third-place match : August 1

Final: August 2

Below is the complete list of group stage fixtures, including scores and upcoming match times:

Group Stage

Friday, July 11

Saturday, July 12

Sunday, July 13

Tuesday, July 15

Wednesday, July 16

Friday, July 18

Saturday, July 19

Monday, July 21

Tuesday, July 22

Thursday, July 24

Friday, July 25

Bracket Stage

Monday, July 28 (5th Place, Semifinals)

3rd Group A vs. 3rd Group B (5th-Place Match) — 5 p.m. ET (FS2)

1st Group A vs. 2nd Group B (Semifinal #1) — 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Tuesday, July 29 (Semifinals)

1st Group B vs. 2nd Group A (Semifinal #2) — 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Friday, August 1 (3rd Place)

Third-Place Match — 8 p.m. ET (FS2)

Saturday, August 2

Final — 5 p.m. ET (FS1)

2025 Women’s Copa América Groups

Group A

Group B

How can I watch the Copa América Femenina 2025 ?

The Copa América Femenina 2025 will be streamed on the FOX family of networks. Matches will air on TV on FS1, FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus.

How can I stream the Copa América Femenina 2025?

All matches will be available live on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

