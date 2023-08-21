FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 soccer odds: Who will replace Vlatko Andonovski as USWNT coach? Published Aug. 21, 2023 11:53 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

There will be changes at the top of the United States Women's National Team after the squad's untimely exit in the Women's World Cup round of 16 in Australia this month.

USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski and general manager Kate Markgraf both resigned, leaving the leadership structure in limbo.

RELATED: 10 potential replacements for Vlatko Andonovski

Here are hypothetical odds for the next USWNT coach, provided by Thomas Gable, Sportsbook Director at the Borgata:

'World Cup Live' crew's final assessments for the USWNT Alexi Lalas, Carli Lloyd and the "World Cup Live" crew gave their final assessments of the United States in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

FOX Sports Soccer Writer Doug McIntyre gave his thoughts on Gable's top five candidates to replace Andonovski.

Laura Harvey, OL Reign: +195 (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

Andonovski barely beat out former U.S. U-20 coach Harvey for the job four years ago. She might be the favorite now. Harvey recently signed a new contract to stay in Seattle and seems to prefer the day-to-day work of the club environment. But while the thought among USWNT insiders was that she's not interested or available, Harvey appeared to leave the door open in comments she made less than 24 hours after the Americans' ouster Down Under.

"The U.S. women's national team is probably the top job in the world," she said. "If my name is anywhere near it, that's an honor. But first and foremost, my priority is the Reign."

Sonia Bompastor, Olympique Lyon women: +265 (bet $10 to win $36.50 total)

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin is the standard-bearer in the women's club game, with a squad that boasts a who's who of elite players from across the globe — including USWNT co-captain Lindsey Horan . So its coach is an obvious candidate for the planet's highest-profile national team.

Her existing relationship with Horan, one of the USWNT's key leaders, also can't hurt.

Sarina Wiegman, England national team: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

She's the highest-paid coach in women's soccer for a reason — the Dutch-born Wiegman is considered the best manager working in the game today.

Wiegman's contract doesn't expire until 2025. But if she's at all interested in resurrecting the most successful women's program ever — and if she ends up being USSF sporting director Matt Crocker's top pick — the fed will be more than willing to break the bank for her.

Pia Sundhage, Brazil national team: +490 (bet $10 to win $59 total)

One of the most influential figures in women's soccer history could become available following Brazil's shocking group stage exit at this World Cup. She previously led the USWNT from 2007-2012, winning two Olympic gold medals and a silver at the 2011 Women's World Cup, which the U.S. lost to Japan on penalties.

Sundhage has been a finalist for FIFA's coach of the year on five occasions, winning the award once.

Hervé Renard, France national team: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Renard specializes in working with national teams, mostly on the men's side. He's the only coach to win the African Cup of Nations with two different countries (Ivory Coast and Zambia ), qualified Morocco for the 2018 World Cup — the Atlas Lions' first trip there in two decades — and last November led Saudi Arabia to a shocking upset of eventual champ Argentina at Qatar 2022.

He is not expected to stay beyond this World Cup.

