2023 MLS odds: Lionel Messi, Inter Miami big betting favorites against Atlanta Updated Jul. 25, 2023 1:34 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi roared into the MLS, helping Inter Miami CF clinch a 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul with a game-winning goal in his debut. So bettors who wagered on Messi to score an anytime-goal (+115) cashed in big.

Will luck be with La Pulga tonight when his club faces Atlanta United FC?

Atlanta currently sits in the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference standings, while Miami is at the bottom. But Messi might be the magic that helps Miami climb up the standings, as well as the oddsboard — one victory at a time.

Speaking of victories, "the United States' athletic viewership loves winners," FOX Sports Insider Martin Rogers noted, "but reserves its true reverence for those that do it with panache."

And Messi debuted with such panache that his anytime goalscorer odds against Tuesday's rival are a short -150.

So let's look at the odds for Inter Miami's match against Atlanta United, with expert insight from Jason McIntyre.

ATLANTA UNITED FC vs. INTER MIAMI CF (7:30 p.m. ET)

Result at the end of regulation:

Moneyline: Inter Miami CF -110 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Atlanta United +180 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Draw: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Over/Under 2.5 goals

Over:-192 (bet $10 to win $15.21 total)

Under: +136 (bet $10 to win $23.60 total)

LIONEL MESSI WAGERS

Messi to score anytime goal: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Messi to score first goal: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Messi to score two or more goals: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Messi to score a hat trick: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Alexi Lalas, Stu Holden, Heather O'Reilly, and David Mosse react to Lionel Messi's OUTRAGEOUS game-winning free kick against Cruz Azul.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

Lionel Messi produced a magical moment in his debut for Inter Miami. What will he do for an encore?

Inter Miami notched its first win in 11 games after Messi’s free kick was buried into the corner in the 93rd minute to produce a stunning 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul. The victory means Miami can advance to the knockout rounds of the Leagues Cup with a win over Atlanta.

Miami is favored at home (-110), but just know that anytime you bet on Miami, you’re going to pay a Messi tax. That's similar to the same tax you paid for years anytime you wanted to bet on Tom Brady and the Patriots. The price will be slightly inflated because the public will gravitate toward the biggest star in the sport. Toss in former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets, and casuals wanting to bet the game are going to take Miami.

Atlanta United hasn’t played in 10 days. That should be a huge bonus since temperatures are expected to be in the 90s, and it’ll still be extremely humid by kickoff. Also, Atlanta gets its best defender, Miles Robinson, back from injury. However, no defense can contain Messi — even at 36 years old.

Keep an eye on Atlanta’s Thiago Almada, a 22-year-old Argentinian who will certainly look to show up his former teammate on a huge stage. Almada, alongside Messi, became the first active MLS player to win a World Cup in December.

I don’t see any value on the side, but I do see goals being scored.

Messi as an anytime scorer, is +110, and he’s going to be taking all free kicks within scoring range. If you want to take a flier on Almada to score the first goal at +850, it’ll give you a rooting interest besides Messi.

Over 2.5 goals is juiced a bit (-150 when I wrote this), but there has been an uptick in scoring at Leagues Cup. There were three-plus goals scored in three of five games Saturday and three-plus goals scored in four of five games Sunday. So it’s my favorite bet on the board.

PICK: Over 2.5 goals scored by both teams combined (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

