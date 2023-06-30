Gold Cup
2023 Gold Cup Mexico vs. Qatar: Odds, time, TV, how to watch
Gold Cup

2023 Gold Cup Mexico vs. Qatar: Odds, time, TV, how to watch

Updated Jun. 30, 2023 3:13 p.m. ET

With a spot in the CONCACAF Gold Cup wrapped up, Mexico will take on Qatar in a Group B match 9:30 p.m. ET Sunday night in Santa Clara on FS1 and the FOX Sports app.

Mexico won its first two matches - 4-0 against Honduras and 3-1 over Haiti – in Group B play to advance to the next round.

Qatar is 0-1-1 in Group B action, playing to a 1-1 draw against Honduras.

Mexico has won the Gold Cup a record eight times.

Let's take a look at the Mexico-Qatar odds from a betting perspective, with odds from FOX Bet:

Mexico vs. Qatar at Santa Clara, California (9:30 p.m. ET Sunday, FS1 and FOX Sports App)

Mexico: -278 (bet $10 to win $13.60 total)
Qatar: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Draw: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Over/Under Total Odds – 3.5
Over: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total
Under: -167 (bet $10 to win $15.99 total)

Henry Martín, Uriel Antuna connect for a beautiful goal for Mexico

Henry Martín, Uriel Antuna connect for a beautiful goal for Mexico
Henry Martín, Uriel Antuna connected for a goal as Mexico struck first against Haiti at the Gold Cup.

El Tri is ranked 14th in the latest FIFA world rankings.

Qatar, a member of the Asian Football Confederation, is ranked 61st in the world.

