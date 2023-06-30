2023 Gold Cup Mexico vs. Qatar: Odds, time, TV, how to watch
With a spot in the CONCACAF Gold Cup wrapped up, Mexico will take on Qatar in a Group B match 9:30 p.m. ET Sunday night in Santa Clara on FS1 and the FOX Sports app.
Mexico won its first two matches - 4-0 against Honduras and 3-1 over Haiti – in Group B play to advance to the next round.
Qatar is 0-1-1 in Group B action, playing to a 1-1 draw against Honduras.
Mexico has won the Gold Cup a record eight times.
Let's take a look at the Mexico-Qatar odds from a betting perspective, with odds from FOX Bet:
Mexico vs. Qatar at Santa Clara, California (9:30 p.m. ET Sunday, FS1 and FOX Sports App)
Mexico: -278 (bet $10 to win $13.60 total)
Qatar: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Draw: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)
Over/Under Total Odds – 3.5
Over: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Under: -167 (bet $10 to win $15.99 total)
[RELATED: Mexico wins, reaches quarterfinals]
El Tri is ranked 14th in the latest FIFA world rankings.
Qatar, a member of the Asian Football Confederation, is ranked 61st in the world.
RELATED: More Mexico-Qatar wagers
So who are you backing in the Mexico-Qatar match? Head over to FOX Bet for all your betting needs.
Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!
-
2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup: How to bet Mexico-Haiti
2023 Gold Cup Schedule: How to watch, results, bracket, TV, stadiums
Jesus Ferreira scores hat-trick as USMNT routs Saint Kitts and Nevis
-
CONCACAF Gold Cup winners: Complete list of champions
USMNT expected to experiment vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis
USMNT aims to continue CONCACAF dominance with new roster
-
2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Draw: USMNT, Mexico groups revealed
2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup odds: How to bet USMNT-Saint Kitts and Nevis, pick
2023 USMNT Gold Cup roster: MLS veterans, U-20 World Cup stars called up
-
2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup: How to bet Mexico-Haiti
2023 Gold Cup Schedule: How to watch, results, bracket, TV, stadiums
Jesus Ferreira scores hat-trick as USMNT routs Saint Kitts and Nevis
-
CONCACAF Gold Cup winners: Complete list of champions
USMNT expected to experiment vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis
USMNT aims to continue CONCACAF dominance with new roster
-
2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Draw: USMNT, Mexico groups revealed
2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup odds: How to bet USMNT-Saint Kitts and Nevis, pick
2023 USMNT Gold Cup roster: MLS veterans, U-20 World Cup stars called up