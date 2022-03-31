FIFA Men's World Cup 2022 World Cup: Pulisic, Messi, Neymar, Ronaldo among players to watch 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Doug McIntyre

FOX Sports Soccer Writer

Friday’s draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is nearly upon us, and we now know 29 of the 32 teams that will head to Qatar in November.

Following decisive playoff games in Africa and Europe earlier this week, we also know which of the biggest stars, barring injury, will headline the tournament when it kicks off this fall. Here are 11 players poised to either break out or cement their legacies on the global stage.

Alexi Lalas on USMNT qualifying for 2022 World Cup Alexi Lalas comments on the United States Men's National Team qualifying for the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup and says the team should now think big.

Jonathan David, 22, Canada

The most complete striker in CONCACAF helped Lille stun star-studded Paris Saint-Germain to win the French title last season. Since then, his goals and relentless attacking game boosted Canada to their first World Cup appearance since 1986, with David and the Reds capable of making noise in Qatar.

Kevin De Bruyne, 30, Belgium

As FIFA’s top-ranked team, the Red Devils are one of the tournament favorites, and De Bruyne is their best player. The Manchester City midfielder has been to two previous World Cups, including in 2018, when Belgium reached the semis. He’s good enough to lead his country all the way this time.

Raul Jimenez, 30, Mexico

If El Tri are to progress to the knockout stage of the World Cup for an eighth consecutive time, their most consistent goal scorer will help get them there. Mexico are lucky to have Jimenez at all after he suffered a potentially career-ending broken skull in 2020.

Robert Lewandowski, 33, Poland

The most dangerous target striker on the planet — in January, Lewandowski was named FIFA’s best player for 2021 — lived up to that title in March, when he scored the goal that ultimately sent Poland to Qatar with a win over Sweden in Europe’s playoffs.

Sadio Mane, 29, Senegal

After his successful penalty kick in a shootout won the African Cup of Nations for his country over Egypt in February, Mane repeated the feat in March — again against the Pharaohs and Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah — to send Senegal to the World Cup for the third time and second in a row.

Kylian Mbappe, 23, France

Mbappe notched four goals four years ago in Russia and became the only teenager besides Pelé to score in a World Cup final. After Les Bleus hoisted the trophy, Mbappe was named the best young player at the 2018 World Cup. What will he do for an encore in Qatar?

Lionel Messi, 34, Argentina

Messi will be 35 by the time Qatar 2022 kicks off, making it likely that it will be the GOAT’s last dance on the grandest stage — and his final chance to lead Argentina to their first World Cup title since Diego Maradona captained the Albiceleste to glory in 1986.

Neymar, 30, Brazil

It has been 20 years since Brazil won the World Cup. But with Neymar now squarely in the prime of his career (and blue-chip understudies such as 21-year-old Vinicius Junior emerging), the record five-time champs could add a sixth star in No. 10’s third trip to the tournament.

Christian Pulisic, 23, United States

Captain America is one of the few remaining holdovers from the U.S. team that — through no fault of Pulisic’s — failed to qualify four years ago. Now Pulisic is the face of a new generation of bona fide USMNT stars determined to make their names on the global stage.

Christian Pulisic's masterclass vs. Panama Alexi Lalas and David Mosse react to Christian Pulisic's performance against Panama in the World Cup qualifier.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, Portugal

Considering Ronaldo's age, this will surely be the fifth and final World Cup for the all-time top scoring man in international soccer. CR7 and Portugal were lucky to make it at all, avoiding Italy in March’s playoff and easily beating North Macedonia to qualify — with Ronaldo assisting on the berth-clinching goal.

Son Heung-min, 29, South Korea

While injury prevented Son from playing in the Taegeuk Warriors’ World Cup berth-clinching win over Syria in February, make no mistake: The Tottenham Hotspur standout will be the attacking focal point for a South Korean side making their 10th straight tournament appearance.

One of the most prominent soccer journalists in North America, Doug McIntyre has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams in more than a dozen countries, including multiple FIFA World Cups. Before joining FOX Sports, the New York City native was a staff writer for Yahoo Sports and ESPN. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

