Twitter floods with respect for Morocco's historic World Cup run
21 mins ago

After Argentina booked its spot in the 2022 World Cup final on Tuesday, it all came down to France-Morocco on Wednesday to see who would join the Argentines in tussling for the title.

And in the end, it was all France.

Here's how social media reacted to France's hard-fought win over Morocco:

Just like that

The French got off to a thundering start five minutes in, as defender Theo Hernandez powered in a goal to give France the early edge.

France's Theo Hernandez scores goal vs. Morocco in 5'

France's Theo Hernandez scores goal vs. Morocco in 5'

Huge save … by the goal post?

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris appeared to get a huge assist on a stunning shot attempt from Morocco defender Jawad El Yamiq late in the first half. 

The save preserved a 1-0 advantage for France — but it was the bicycle kick that was the story.

Morocco's Jawad El Yamiq's bicycle kick ALMOST goes in

Morocco's Jawad El Yamiq's bicycle kick ALMOST goes in

A moment for Moroccan fans

Despite trailing for the entirety of the day, the Moroccan fans were not deterred — not in the slightest.

This was them before the match:

And inside the stadium during the match, they were just as rambunctious.

Taking control

The French took a two-goal lead when forward Randal Kolo Muani smacked in a score in the 79th minute — the same minute he entered the game.

France's Randal Kolo Muani scores goal vs. Morocco in 79'

France's Randal Kolo Muani scores goal vs. Morocco in 79'

The final whistle

And there you have it — France will have a chance to defend its World Cup crown on Sunday.

Respect on its name

Even in defeat, Morocco and its fans left an indelible mark on this World Cup. The Moroccans will now face Croatia in the third-place game.

Scenes in Paris

Need more be said?

France looking ahead

The French know they have a tough task ahead of them in Argentina. Here's what their goalie had to say about lining up across from Lionel Messi:

