16-year-old Lamine Yamal becomes youngest-ever player to score at Euros
Lamine Yamal became the youngest player ever to score at a men's European Championship on Tuesday when he netted a stunning goal against France in the semifinal match.
The 16-year-old Yamal netted in the 21st minute, curling a stunning finish past France goalkeeper Mike Maignan and into the top left corner off the inside of the post.
Yamal is 16 years and 362 days old. The previous youngest scorer was Swiss player Johan Vonlanthen (18 years, 141 days), also against France, at Euro 2004. Yamal is also the youngest-ever player to score in a major tournament, passing Pelé in 1958 (17 years and 239 days old).
Earlier in the tournament, Yamal became the first teenager ever to record an assist at the Euros. He's now up to three assists, which makes him the only teenager in the tournament's history to record three assists. He's also one of two teenagers on record (since 1980) to record multiple assists in the knockout stages of the Euros — Türkiye's Arda Güler is the other.
Spain's Lamine Yamal becomes UEFA Euro's youngest goal-scorer ever after 21' equalizer against France | UEFA Euro 2024
Spain scored its second goal when France defender Jules Koundé turned the ball into his own net four minutes after Yamal's goal to give Spain the lead.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
