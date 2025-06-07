Why is 2025 Belmont Stakes in Saratoga Springs, New York? Updated Jun. 7, 2025 2:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, and FOX has you covered with all the action, beginning with "Belmont Day on FOX" at 4 p.m. ET and the post time listed at 7:04 p.m. ET.

Of course, the 157th running of the Belmont Stakes, which is traditionally run at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, is taking place at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York, for a second consecutive year.

Why is the Belmont Stakes in Saratoga Springs?

The event hasn't been run in Elmont for the past two years due to renovations at Belmont Park, which is projected to cost north of $400 million.

When will the Belmont Stakes be back in Elmont?

The renovations are set to be completed in 2026, but they're more likely to be finished after the Belmont Stakes is run, making 2027 the most likely year for the race to return to Elmont.

How long is Saratoga Race Course?

Saratoga Race Course is 1.25 miles long, whereas Belmont Park is a 1.5-mile track.

Where is Saratoga Springs?

Saratoga Race Course is a roughly three-and-a-half-hour drive from Belmont Park and located roughly 35 minutes north of Albany, the New York state capital.

Who's the favorite to win the Belmont Stakes?

"Hill Road" has 10/1 odds to win the race; "Sovereignty" has 2/1 odds to win; "Rodriguez" has 6/1 odds to win.

Who won the 2024 Belmont Stakes?

"Dornoch" won the 2024 Belmont Stakes. The horse's jockey was Luis Saez; the trainer was Danny Gargan; former MLB player Jayson Werth was the co-owner.

