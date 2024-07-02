Summer Olympics Brazil icon Marta to play in her 6th Olympics, her final tournament for national team Published Jul. 2, 2024 4:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Marta's spot in Brazil's women's soccer team for the Paris Olympics was confirmed Tuesday when coach Arthur Elias included the 38-year-old striker in his 18-player squad.

Marta, widely considered one of the best women's soccer players in history, has previously said she intends to retire from the national team after playing in the Olympics for the sixth time. The Orlando Pride forward has two silver medals after Brazil lost to the United States in the final of both the 2004 and 2008 tournaments, but has never won gold.

Elias said at a news conference that he wanted a mix of experience and young talents, with an eye toward the future. Brazil will host the 2027 edition of the Women's World Cup.

Half of the players in the Olympic team also played for Brazil at last year's World Cup under Elias' predecessor, Pia Sundhage. Other veterans, such as strikers Debinha and Cristiane, did not make the final list.

Brazil is in Group C of the Olympic tournament. Its first match will be on July 25 against Nigeria in Bordeaux. Japan and 2023 World Cup champion Spain are also in the group.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

