Journalism fights through crowd to complete comeback win at the Preakness

Journalism dug out a victory in the 150th running of the Preakness. The horse, jockeyed by Umberto Rispoli, entered Saturday's race as the odds-on favorite (6-to-5), but it seemed dire as he battled for track position in the final stretch of the race.

Sandwiched between a pair of opponents just before the last straightaway, Journalism looked like he'd come up short again. But he broke free, caught his balance and chased down Gosger, edging him out at the post.

Gosger, who finished second, entered with the lowest odds of 19-1. Sandman was third and Goal Oriented fourth. Journalism went 1 3/16 miles in 1:55.37.

Journalism's win at the Preakness comes two weeks after a second-place finish behind Sovereignty at the Kentucky Derby.

Sovereignty did not take part after his owners and trainer Bill Mott decided to skip the Preakness, citing the two-week turnaround, and aim for the Belmont on June 7. That made this a fifth time in seven years that the Preakness, for various reasons, was contested without a Triple Crown bid at stake.

But Journalism staked his claim for 3-year-old horse of the year by winning the $2 million American classic race run at the old Pimlico Race Course for the last time before it’s torn down and rebuilt. The Preakness is set to be held at nearby Laurel Park, between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., next year before a planned return to the new Pimlico in 2027.

Journalism is the first horse to win the Preakness after running in the Kentucky Derby since Mark Casse-trained War of Will in 2019. Only two others from the 19 in the Derby participated in the Preakness: Casse’s Sandman and fellow Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas’ American Promise.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

