Inter Miami trades USMNT defender DeAndre Yedlin to FC Cincinnati for salary space

Published Mar. 4, 2024 6:00 p.m. ET

American right back DeAndre Yedlin was traded from Inter Miami to Cincinnati on Monday for $172,799 in 2024 general allocation money.

The 30-year-old, a member of the 2014 and 2022 U.S. World Cup rosters, returned to Major League Soccer in January 2022 with a four-year contract that includes a 2026 team option. Yedlin earned an $825,000 base salary last season and had total guaranteed compensation of $873,750.

Yedlin had nine assists in 65 matches and appeared in 82 games overall with Miami. He frequently was team captain before Lionel Messi's arrival last summer.

A native of Seattle, Yedlin has made 81 international appearances.

He played for the Seattle Sounders in 2013 and '14, joined Tottenham for the second half of the 2014-15 season and appeared in one match, against Aston Villa. He went on loan to Sunderland for 2015-16, then spent 4 1/2 seasons with Newcastle. Yedlin moved to Galatasaray for the second half of the 2020-21 season.

General allocation money can be used to reduce a player's allocation against the salary cap.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

