How to watch Nebraska Volleyball vs Pittsburgh: TV Channel, Streaming, Time
Published Aug. 22, 2025 10:29 a.m. ET
The No. 1-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers open their 2025 volleyball season on Friday in the opening match of the AVCA First Serve. They will take on the No. 3-ranked Pittsburgh Pirates. Here's everything you need to know to watch the match:
How to watch Nebraska vs. Pittsburgh Volleyball
- Date: Friday, August 22nd
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App
Nebraska vs. Pittsburgh Preview
Last season, Nebraska finished the year with a 33-3 record, but fell in the NCAA Semis to Penn State - the eventual national champs. Pittsburgh is coming off a 33-2 season and also made the NCAA Semis, but lost to Louisville. The Cornhuskers come into the matchup with a 14-0 record against the Panthers all-time.
2025 Nebraska Volleyball Schedule on FOX
Nebraska opens the season with two top ten matchups: first against Pittsburgh and then against No. 6-ranked Stanford on Sunday, August 24. Check out their full season schedule below:
- Fri, Aug 22: vs Pittsburgh - 7:00 PM ET
- Sun, Aug 24: vs Stanford - 3:30 PM ET
- Fri, Aug 29: @ Lipscomb - 7:00 PM ET
- Sun, Aug 31: @ Kentucky - 12:00 PM ET
- Fri, Sep 5: vs Wright State - 8:00 PM ET
- Sun, Sep 7: vs California - 2:00 PM ET
- Fri, Sep 12: vs Utah - 7:00 PM ET
- Sat, Sep 13: vs Grand Canyon - 7:00 PM ET
- Tue, Sep 16: @ Creighton - 7:30 PM ET
- Sat, Sep 20: vs Arizona - 8:00 PM ET
- Wed, Sep 24: vs Michigan - 7:00 PM ET
- Sat, Sep 27: vs Maryland - 4:00 PM ET
- Fri, Oct 3: @ Penn State - 8:00 PM ET
- Sat, Oct 4: @ Rutgers - 7:00 PM ET
- Fri, Oct 10: vs Washington - 9:00 PM ET
- Sun, Oct 12: @ Purdue - 1:00 PM ET
- Fri, Oct 17: @ Michigan State - 7:00 PM ET
- Sun, Oct 19: @ Michigan - 2:00 PM ET
- Fri, Oct 24: vs Northwestern - 7:00 PM ET
- Sat, Oct 25: vs Michigan State - 8:30 PM ET
- Fri, Oct 31: @ Wisconsin - 9:00 PM ET
- Sun, Nov 2: vs Oregon - 2:00 PM ET
- Thu, Nov 6: vs Illinois - 8:00 PM ET
- Sat, Nov 8: @ Minnesota - 3:30 PM ET
- Fri, Nov 14: @ UCLA - TBA
- Sat, Nov 15: @ USC - 3:00 PM ET
- Thu, Nov 20: vs Iowa - TBA
- Sat, Nov 22: @ Indiana - 6:00 PM ET
- Fri, Nov 28: vs Penn State - 6:30 PM ET
- Sat, Nov 29: vs Ohio State - TBA
