UEFA Euro Germany looking to book spot in Euro 2024 knockout stage with win vs. Hungary Updated Jun. 18, 2024 3:16 p.m. ET

Germany faces Hungary on Wednesday in Stuttgart in their second Group A match. Germany, ranked first in Group A, tops Hungary after beating Scotland 5-1 in the opener while Hungary lost 3-1 against Switzerland.

Match facts

— Victory for Germany would all but guarantee a spot in the knockout stages, and they would definitely advance if Switzerland also beats Scotland in the other group match.

— Another defeat would not end Hungary's chances as it could still claim one of the four best third-place spots up for grabs.

— Germany is winless in its last three meetings against Hungary and was beaten 1-0 in the last game between the two teams, in September 2022.

— Germany had to twice come from behind when the teams met in the group stage at the last European Championship. That was the teams' first competitive meeting since the 1954 World Cup final, won 3-2 by West Germany.

— There were off-the-field arguments and protests against the Hungarian government's anti-LGBTQ law during the Euro 2020 match between the two teams in Munich.

Team news

— Hungary coach Marco Rossi is hopeful French-born midfielder Loic Nego will have recovered to face Germany after he was only fit for a place on the bench against Switzerland.

— Germany has reported no injury concerns.

By the numbers

— Germany's five goals scored against Scotland leaves it just one short of its best-ever group stage tally at the European Championship, when it scored six at Euro 2020.

— Hungary midfielder Ádám Nagy, who turned 29 on Sunday, could make his eighth tournament appearance if he plays against Germany. That would be a new record for Hungary, breaking the joint mark Nagy holds with former captain Ádám Szalai.

— Germany's victory over Scotland saw the team win its European Championship opener for a record-extending eighth time.

— Germany is leading in passing accuracy (94%) and possession time (68%) in the tournament.

What they're saying

"Hungary is an unpleasant opponent, they can sometimes be wild and they're difficult to get a hold of. There are a lot of free spirits out there" — Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann.

"We beat them (Germany) in 2022, so I'm sure it will be an extra motivation for them. They'll be thinking: ‘Not again.' But it's clear from the first game that this Germany side is a completely proposition to what they were back then or even last year." — Hungary forward Martin Ádám.

"On the pitch you felt how every single one of our players was annoyed that we conceded. That is a good sign. Scoring goals is nice, but we are thinking defensively and want to have stability at the back." — Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

