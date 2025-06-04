Horse Racing FOX Super 6 contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Belmont Stakes picks Updated Jun. 5, 2025 5:56 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching horse racing? Watching horse racing and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching the Belmont Stakes this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the Belmont Stakes Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on the Belmont Stakes and just be sure to install the FOX Sports app or go to FoxSuper6.com to play.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Will #7 Journalism (8-5 odds) Win, Place, or Show?

Win, Place (finish 2nd or win), Show (finish 3rd, 2nd, or win), None of the Above (finish 4th or worse)

Journalism will be the only runner to participate in all three legs of the Triple Crown as he’s fresh off his runner-up finish in the Derby and dramatic win in the Preakness. I must admit, I was a tad surprised he came out of the Preakness as well as he apparently has and is running here. But I’m glad he is. Much credit to trainer Michael McCarthy. He’s looked great on the track here as well. His versatility and athleticism are his strengths, as evidenced by what we saw in the Preakness. Maybe he hit the front in Louisville a bit too soon? Who knows? But he ran a winning race that day and just got beat by Sovereignty, who simply ran a better race. Given what I expect from the pace scenario Saturday, I think Journalism gets the jump on Sovereignty and has enough to hold him off this time.

Prediction: A) Win

2. Rank the horses by BEST FINISHING POSITION at the Belmont (best to worst):

Journalism (8-5 odds), Sovereignty (2-1 odds), Baeza (4-1 odds), Rodriguez (6-1 odds)

This doesn't look like a race that's going to stray from the oddsboard. The smaller field and the quality at the top should keep this race formful. If you’re betting the race, maybe try and sneak Hill Road or Rodriguez into the trifecta.

Prediction: C) Journalism, D) Sovereignty, B) Baeza, A) Rodriguez

3. Which of the following will occur?

Exacta - Sovereignty 1st / Journalism 2nd

Exacta - Journalism 1st / Sovereignty 2nd

Trifecta - Sovereignty, Journalism, Baeza (all finish in Top 3)

None of the above

As I hinted above, given the way I see the pace playing out, Journalism should get the jump on Sovereignty and reverse the results from the first Saturday in May.

Prediction: B) Exacta— Journalism 1st, Sovereignty 2nd

4. Predict #5 Crudo’s (15-1 odds) FINISHING POSITION:

(12 points for one segment (ie; 1 to 3), 6 points for two segments (ie; 1 to 5), 3 points for three segments (ie; 1 to 7), 2 points for four segments (ie; 1 to 8))

1-3 or 1-5 or 1-7 or 1-8

3-5 or 3-7 or 3-8

5-7 or 5-8

7-8

Heart of Honor has no chance to win, but we could see a situation like the Preakness where he passes a couple of tiring horses and finishes sixth. We don’t know how classy Crudo is, nor do I think Uncaged is a factor here. If Heart of Honor is ridden similarly to how he was in the Preakness, he’ll beat at least one horse home.

Prediction: C) 5-7

5. Which horse will have the BEST FINISHING POSITION at the Belmont?

Rodriguez (6-1), Hill Road (10-1), Crudo (15-1), Heart of Honor (30-1)

The Peter Pan winner appears to be the best of the Triple Crown newcomers, but I don’t think we’re looking at a horse that can win the race. He could, however, manage his way into the trifecta from off the pace, something he’s done in all three of his starts on dirt, including when he was 61-1 for his previous connections in the BC Juvenile. I’m not sure what was behind him in the Peter Pan, but you probably have to use for third just out of respect for the jockey/trainer combo.

Prediction: B) Hill Road

6. Will #2 Sovereignty (2-1 odds) Win, Place, or Show?

Win, Place, Show, None of the Above

The Derby champ will give a good account of himself, but come up just short in his attempt to win the Belmont Stakes.

Prediction: B) Place

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

