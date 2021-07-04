The sports world celebrates Fourth of July

SHOWS
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed
TOMORROW | 9:30 AM
on
The Herd with Colin Cowherd
TOMORROW | 12:00 PM
on
Club Shay Shay
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander
The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
First Things First
TOMORROW | 7:30 AM
on
Out of Character with Ryan Satin
Titus & Tate
Speak for Yourself
WWE Friday Night SmackDown
FRIDAYS AT 8/7C
on
The People's Sports Podcast
NASCAR Race Hub
TOMORROW | 5:30 PM
on
Talk the Line with FOX Bet
Alexi Lalas' State of the Union
FOX NFL Sunday
FOX NFL Kickoff
FOX Bet Live
Big Noon Kickoff
Breaking The Huddle
PERSONALITIES
Shannon Sharpe
Colin Cowherd
Skip Bayless
Charlotte Wilder
Joel Klatt
RJ Young
Nick Wright
Ben Verlander
Martin Rogers
Chris Broussard
Ryan Satin
Jason McIntyre
Bob Pockrass
Michael Vick
Mark Titus
Tate Frazier
Sam Panayotovich
Joe Buck
Geoff Schwartz
Troy Aikman
Gus Johnson
Alexi Lalas
Melissa Rohlin
Rob Stone
Jake Mintz
Jordan Shusterman
Cousin Sal
Reggie Bush
Erin Andrews
Matt Leinart
Pedro Moura
Dr. Matt Provencher
Emmanuel Acho
Rachel Bonnetta
Mike Pereira
Dean Blandino
Clay Travis
Jay Glazer
Ken Rosenthal
Charissa Thompson
Tom Rinaldi
Marcellus Wiley
Peter Schrager
Terry Bradshaw
Brandon Marshall
Alex Rodriguez
Joy Taylor
Jeff Gordon
Kevin Wildes
Frank Thomas
Clint Bowyer
Michael Strahan
Shannon Spake
David Ortiz
Jimmy Johnson
Stu Holden
Adam Amin
Dontrelle Willis
Jamie Little
Tony Gonzalez
Kevin Burkhardt
John Smoltz
Pam Oliver
Bruce Feldman
Michael Waltrip
Howie Long
Jenny Taft
Todd Fuhrman
Curt Menefee
Mark Schlereth
Mike Joy
Tim Brando
Jenna Wolfe
Jim Jackson
Chris Myers
Regan Smith
Lindsay Czarniak
Steve Lavin
Maurice Edu
Jennifer Hale
Tom Verducci
Larry McReynolds
Kaitlyn Vincie
Joe Davis
Bill Raftery
Daryl Johnston
Kristina Pink
Johnny Strong
Alex Curry
Donny Marshall
Dave Wannstedt
Cobi Jones
Laura Okmin
JP Dellacamera
Adam Alexander
Aly Wagner
Heather O'Reilly
Lennox Lewis
Brian Kenny
Shawn Porter
Keith Thurman
Lisa Byington
Danielle Slaton
Katie Witham
Danny Garcia
Kyndra de St. Aubin
Joe Goossen
A.J. Pierzynski
Vince Welch
Dr. Joe Machnik
Heidi Androl
Bobby Labonte
Spencer Tillman
Kenny Albert
Jonathan Vilma
Greg Jennings
Todd Bodine
NFL
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Football Team
MLB
Arizona Diamondbacks
Atlanta Braves
Baltimore Orioles
Boston Red Sox
Chicago Cubs
Chicago White Sox
Cincinnati Reds
Cleveland Indians
Colorado Rockies
Detroit Tigers
Houston Astros
Kansas City Royals
Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Dodgers
Miami Marlins
Milwaukee Brewers
Minnesota Twins
New York Mets
New York Yankees
Oakland Athletics
Philadelphia Phillies
Pittsburgh Pirates
San Diego Padres
San Francisco Giants
Seattle Mariners
St. Louis Cardinals
Tampa Bay Rays
Texas Rangers
Toronto Blue Jays
Washington Nationals
NBA
Atlanta Hawks
Boston Celtics
Brooklyn Nets
Charlotte Hornets
Chicago Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Detroit Pistons
Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets
Indiana Pacers
LA Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies
Miami Heat
Milwaukee Bucks
Minnesota Timberwolves
New Orleans Pelicans
New York Knicks
Oklahoma City Thunder
Orlando Magic
Philadelphia 76ers
Phoenix Suns
Portland Trail Blazers
Sacramento Kings
San Antonio Spurs
Toronto Raptors
Utah Jazz
Washington Wizards
SOCCER
ARG Prim
Aust AL
Aust Bund
Brasil A
Bundesliga
Chilean PD
Colombian PA
ENG Champ
ENG L1
ENG L2
EPL
Eredivisie
Greek SL
Irish PD
Jupiler
La Liga
Liga MX
Ligue 1
NWSL
Paraguayan PD
Primeira
Russian PL
SPL
Serie A
Swiss SL
Turkish SL
USL
Uru PD
Afr Cup
Algarve Cup
Argentina Supercopa
Belgian Super Cup
Bundesliga Playoffs
C Nations
C U17 Champ.
C U20 Champ.
C W Champ.
CCL
CONCACAF OLY Qual.
Conf. Cup
Copa Lib.
Copa Maradona
Copa Rey
Copa Sud.
DFB Pokal
Dutch Shield
England Shield
Euro Cup
Euro Qual
Europa
FA Cup
FIFA WC
France Trophee
German DFL-Supercup
Gold Cup
Int'l Champ Cup
Italy Supercoppa
Lg Cup
Recopa Sudamericana
SheBelieves Cup
Spain Supercopa
U17 WC
U20 WC
UAE Super Cup
UEFA CL
UEFA Nations
UEFA Super Cup
WCQ - AFC
WCQ - CAF
WCQ - CONCACAF
WCQ - CONMEBOL
WCQ - ICPLY
WCQ - OFC
WCQ - UEFA
WWC
World Cup
NHL
Anaheim Ducks
Arizona Coyotes
Boston Bruins
Buffalo Sabres
Calgary Flames
Carolina Hurricanes
Chicago Blackhawks
Colorado Avalanche
Columbus Blue Jackets
Dallas Stars
Detroit Red Wings
Edmonton Oilers
Florida Panthers
Los Angeles Kings
Minnesota Wild
Montreal Canadiens
Nashville Predators
New Jersey Devils
New York Islanders
New York Rangers
Ottawa Senators
Philadelphia Flyers
Pittsburgh Penguins
San Jose Sharks
St. Louis Blues
Tampa Bay Lightning
Toronto Maple Leafs
Vancouver Canucks
Vegas Golden Knights
Washington Capitals
Winnipeg Jets
Prepare for a whole lot of red, white and blue.
The Fourth of July marks the Second Continental Congress' adoption of the Declaration of Independence, announcing the 13 colonies' decision to separate from Great Britain in 1776.
Since then, the holiday is celebrated in the United States with barbeques, parades, fireworks, sports and, yes, a plethora of American flags.
Here is a collection of how the sports world, including leagues, teams and athletes, celebrated Independence Day:
NFL:
MLB:
NBA:
Other sports:
in this topic
share story
News
A Dog-Eat-Dog Competition
A Dog-Eat-Dog Competition
The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest has become a July 4 tradition. Here's what you need to know.
10 hours ago
News
USFL To Return in 2022
USFL To Return in 2022
The USFL, the upstart spring football league that roared in the 1980s, will return in 2022, with its games airing on FOX Sports.
June 3
News
Sports world reacts to Derek Chauvin verdict
Sports world reacts to Derek Chauvin verdict
Reactions poured in from across the sports world after Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd.
April 20
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info