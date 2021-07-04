The sports world celebrates Fourth of July The sports world celebrates Fourth of July

The sports world celebrates Fourth of July

38 mins ago

Prepare for a whole lot of red, white and blue.

The Fourth of July marks the Second Continental Congress' adoption of the Declaration of Independence, announcing the 13 colonies' decision to separate from Great Britain in 1776.

Since then, the holiday is celebrated in the United States with barbeques, parades, fireworks, sports and, yes, a plethora of American flags. 

Here is a collection of how the sports world, including leagues, teams and athletes, celebrated Independence Day:

NFL:

MLB:

NBA:

Other sports:

in this topic
share story
A Dog-Eat-Dog Competition
News

A Dog-Eat-Dog Competition

A Dog-Eat-Dog Competition
The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest has become a July 4 tradition. Here's what you need to know.
10 hours ago
USFL To Return in 2022
News

USFL To Return in 2022

USFL To Return in 2022
The USFL, the upstart spring football league that roared in the 1980s, will return in 2022, with its games airing on FOX Sports.
June 3
Sports world reacts to Derek Chauvin verdict
News

Sports world reacts to Derek Chauvin verdict

Sports world reacts to Derek Chauvin verdict
Reactions poured in from across the sports world after Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd.
April 20
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes