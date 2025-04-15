UEFA Champions League
Europa League anthem played by mistake before Villa-PSG in Champions League
UEFA Champions League

Europa League anthem played by mistake before Villa-PSG in Champions League

Published Apr. 15, 2025 4:01 p.m. ET

Call it being inexperienced in the Champions League.

There was confusion before kickoff in the second leg of the quarterfinal between Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday when the anthem for the second-tier Europa League competition appeared to be played by mistake as players from both teams lined up.

A minute or so later, the more famous Champions League anthem was finally played at Villa Park — by which the players were almost ready for the kickoff. In the crowd was Prince William, the heir to the throne and a die-hard Villa fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is Villa's first season in the Champions League. The team previously played in Europe's top competition in the 1982-83, as reigning champion when it was called the European Cup.

The pre-match error was followed by mistakes on the field as the hosts fell 2-0 behind to PSG by the 27th minute thanks to goals by full backs Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes. PSG had a 3-1 advantage from the first leg.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from UEFA Champions League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes