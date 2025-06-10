Horse Racing A Day in the Life of Chris 'The Bear' Fallica at the Belmont Stakes Updated Jun. 10, 2025 7:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Belmont Stakes has officially wrapped up.

We all know Sovereignty took first place in the race, but what did the day look like for FOX Sports betting expert Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica?

Come and see for yourself!

It was 9:03 a.m. in New York, meaning it was go-time.

First things first, The Bear started his everyday routine by handicapping, getting scratches out and going through the big, multi-race wagers, so it was highlighted for him to keep an eye on throughout the day.

Chris then wagered on a Pick 5, as it's the best way to "get the juices flowing" in the early morning.

Well, whaddyaknow, a handful of races got canceled and postponed. That just meant he had to improvise and adjust; his Pick 5 would have to wait another day.

It was time to head to the Saratoga Race Course.

By 1:30 p.m., The Bear had arrived and was ready to get beautified. Three minutes later, his makeup was complete.

Fallica was then ready to meet with the Bear Bets producers to discuss the wagers he would make on the show.

But before he went on air, he needed to make a quick stop.

What good handicapper doesn't have a fedora? That definitely couldn't be Chris. ​​

The fun began at 3:05 p.m. as he entered the Saratoga course and, with the help of fans, The Bear found himself the perfect hat.

Selfie time! The Bear had many fans he had to attend to, and, of course, had to get in a handful of selfies as he made his way throughout the course.

Drinking from the Big Red Spring is a must at the Saratoga Race Course, so obviously Fallica needed to try it.

Around 3:30 p.m., it was officially time for the Bear Bets livestream, where fellow FOX Sports betting analysts Sammy P and Geoff Schwartz joined The Bear to film.

Following the livestream at 4:07 p.m., Chris hopped in to join FOX Sports' Charissa Thompson and Jonathon Kinchen, helping break down how to bet on the horses.

Chris put his money on Journalism.

It was then time to make the final pick just before 7 p.m. alongside the analysts. Terry Bradshaw entered the broadcast a few minutes later to watch the race.

The horses took off, and in 2 minutes, 0.69 seconds, Sovereignty finished in first place, ahead of Preakness Stakes winner Journalism by three lengths.

"They love me even though Sovereignty won," Fallica said. "I have to be a winner. Any time you come out of the day with a hat, it’s a successful day, right? Another year until we can do it all over again. Before we even know it, Big Noon college football will be back".

ADVERTISEMENT

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share