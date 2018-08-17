Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction ceremony to debut Monday on FOX Sports Midwest

Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction ceremony to debut Monday on FOX Sports Midwest

August 17, 2018

FOX Sports Midwest will televise the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2018 Hall of Fame Induction ceremony on tape delay in a one-hour special debuting Monday, Aug. 20, at 7:30 p.m.

The ceremony will take place Saturday at 3 p.m. at FOX Sports Midwest Live! in Ballpark Village. The ceremony is free and open to the public. FOX Sports Midwest play-by-play announcer Dan McLaughlin will host.

Ray Lankford, Vince Coleman and Harry Brecheen will be formally enshrined. This is the fifth induction class since the team dedicated the Hall of Fame in April 2014.

Cardinals programming on FOX Sports Midwest is presented by the Mid-America Chevy Dealers.

Air dates for Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction special on FOX Sports Midwest


































Day Date Time
Monday Aug. 20 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday Aug. 21 5 p.m.
Thursday Aug. 23 2 p.m.
Friday Aug. 24 6 p.m.
Saturday Aug. 25 5:30 p.m.



 

in this topic
share story
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy . Advertising Choices . Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FoxFox NewsFox CorporationFox SupportsFox DeportesRegional Sports Networks