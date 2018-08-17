Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction ceremony to debut Monday on FOX Sports Midwest August 17, 2018 share facebook twitter reddit link

FOX Sports Midwest will televise the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2018 Hall of Fame Induction ceremony on tape delay in a one-hour special debuting Monday, Aug. 20, at 7:30 p.m.



The ceremony will take place Saturday at 3 p.m. at FOX Sports Midwest Live! in Ballpark Village. The ceremony is free and open to the public. FOX Sports Midwest play-by-play announcer Dan McLaughlin will host.



Ray Lankford, Vince Coleman and Harry Brecheen will be formally enshrined. This is the fifth induction class since the team dedicated the Hall of Fame in April 2014.



Cardinals programming on FOX Sports Midwest is presented by the Mid-America Chevy Dealers.



Air dates for Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction special on FOX Sports Midwest







































































Day Date Time Monday Aug. 20 7:30 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 21 5 p.m. Thursday Aug. 23 2 p.m. Friday Aug. 24 6 p.m. Saturday Aug. 25 5:30 p.m.











in this topic St. Louis Cardinals

share story