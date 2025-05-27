Horse Racing 2025 Belmont Stakes odds, predictions: Favorites, picks Updated May. 30, 2025 1:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Belmont Stakes, the oldest race in the Triple Crown series, is known as the "Test of the Champion."

It's the last leg in the series, and for the second year in a row, the race will be held at Saratoga Race Course, as Belmont Park undergoes renovations.

The first two legs of horse racing's famed Triple Crown are the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes. With those two in the books, bettors are looking ahead to the 157th running at Belmont, which airs on FOX on Saturday, June 7.

Sovereignty and jockey Junior Alvarado won the first leg of the Crown by capturing the 151st Kentucky Derby on May 3.

Two weeks later, Journalism and jockey Umberto Rispoli claimed the 150th running of the Preakness Stakes.

So who will take the esteemed third leg of the Crown?

Let's dive into the early odds, race information, field and more as of May 30.

2024 Belmont Stakes date: Saturday, June 7

Location: Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, NY

Post time, TV: 6:41 p.m. ET, FOX

ADVERTISEMENT

Belmont Stakes early odds:

Sovereignty: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Journalism: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Baeza: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Rodriguez: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Hill Road: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Heart of Honor: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Dornoch won the 156th edition of the Belmont Stakes in 2024, closing as a 17-1 long shot and finishing with a time of 2:01.64.

The post-position draw for this year's race is scheduled for Monday, June 2.

Keep checking back for updated odds, picks and predictions on the entire field.

share

Get more from Horse Racing Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more