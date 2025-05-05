2025 Preakness Stakes: Post time, Horses, Odds, TV schedule, date, purse

Horse Racing
May. 5, 2025

On Saturday, May 17th, the Preakness States will take place at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. Held annually on the third Saturday in May, the Preakness Stakes is the middle jewel of the coveted Triple Crown. Here’s all you need to know about the 150th edition of the Preakness Stakes:

2025 Preakness Schedule & How to watch

  • TV: NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
  • Location: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, Maryland
  • Date: Saturday, May 17th
  • Post time: 6:50 p.m. ET (TV coverage from 2 p.m. ET)

What time is the Preakness Stakes?

Post time is set for 6:50 p.m. ET and the race will be broadcast on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app (pre-race coverage starts at 2 p.m. ET).

Here are all the Preakness contenders and their post positions:

Preakness horses, post positions, morning line odds

The horses, post positions, and odds will be updated after the post-position draw takes place on Monday, May 12. Here are some top contenders: 

  1. River Thames
  2. Rodriguez
  3. Clever Again
  4. Heart Of Honor
  5. Journalism
  6. Soverignty
  7. Sandman
  8. Gosger
  9. Caldera
  10. Pay Billy

What is the Preakness?

Held annually in Baltimore, Maryland, the prestigious Preakness Stakes marks the second of the Triple Crown races. 

On Saturday, May 17th at Pimlico Race Course, the race on "Old Hilltop" will crown its champion amid tradition and excitement.

How are Preakness contenders chosen?

Each year, Preakness contenders are selected from a pool of horses based on their performance in major prep races, including the Kentucky Derby. Horses that perform well in the Derby, along with others earning qualification points in key races, are eligible to enter. The final field is typically limited to 14 horses, with trainers deciding whether to enter based on a horse's condition and readiness.

How much is the 2025 Preakness Stakes purse?

This year, the total purse will be $2 million.

Along with the $2 million race purse, the Preakness winner is awarded a replica of the iconic Woodlawn Vase, considered the most valuable trophy in American sports. This replica, valued at $30,000, is given to the victorious owner's team.

