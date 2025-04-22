Horse Racing 2025 Kentucky Derby: Post time, TV schedule, horses, date, purse Updated May. 1, 2025 10:17 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

On Saturday, May 3rd, the 151st Kentucky Derby will take place at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The Derby marks the start of horse racing’s Triple Crown chase, offering plenty of thrills as elite thoroughbreds and their jockeys vie for a landmark victory in this legendary event. If you’re ready for "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports," here’s all you need to know:

2025 Kentucky Derby Schedule & How to watch

TV: NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Location: Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY.

Date: Saturday, May 3rd

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET (TV coverage from 2:30-7:30 p.m. ET)

What is the Kentucky Derby?

Held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, the prestigious Kentucky Derby marks the beginning of the Triple Crown races.

On Saturday, May 3rd at Churchill Downs, the "Run for the Roses" will crown its champion amid tradition and excitement.

What time is the Kentucky Derby?

Post time is set for 6:57 p.m. ET and the race will be broadcast on NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app (pre-Derby coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. ET).

Who will become the lone horse left in contention for the Triple Crown? Here are all the Derby contenders and their post positions:

Kentucky Derby horses, post positions

Citizen Bull Neoequos Final Gambit Rodriguez American Promise Admire Daytona Luxor Cafe Journalism Burnham Square Grande Flying Mohawk East Avenue Publisher Tiztastic Render Judgement Coal Battle Sandman Sovereignty Chunk of Gold Owen Almighty

How are Kentucky Derby contenders chosen?

Each year, 20 horses earn a rare, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to run in the Kentucky Derby. To secure a spot at the starting gate, they compete in the Road to the Kentucky Derby—a series of select races held across the country and around the globe. In these events, points are awarded to the top five finishers, and the 20 horses with the most points will line up on the first Saturday in May. Japan and Europe-Middle East each host their own "Road to the Kentucky Derby" series, enabling one qualifying horse from each region to gain entry to the Run for the Roses.

How much is the 2025 Kentucky Derby purse?

This year, the total purse will be $5 million, marking a $2 million surge from 2023's $3 million sum.

The top prize winner will walk away with $3.1 million, runner-up will receive $1 million, and the third-place contender will secure $500,000. Fourth place carries a prize of $250,000, and fifth place earns $150,000.

Among the Triple Crown races, the Kentucky Derby boasts the highest purse. This year, both the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes offer purses of $2 million each.

