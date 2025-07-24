The Basketball Tournament 2025 Heartfire TBT Roster Published Jul. 25, 2025 9:35 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Heartfire, the 2023 TBT champions, are back in the quarterfinals in 2025. Check out the full roster for Heartfire.

Heartfire Roster

Walt Ellis – Shooting Guard (Grand Canyon University)

Bryan Griffin – Power Forward (Xavier)

Eric Griffin – Power Forward (Hiwassee, Garden City Community College and Campbell)

Marcus Hall – Point Guard (Colorado)

D.J. Kennedy – Small Forward (St. John’s)

Tevin Mack – Small Forward (Clemson)

Tai Odiase – Center (University of Illinois – Chicago)

Larry Owens – Small Forward (Oral Roberts University)

Raphiael Putney – Power Forward (UMass)

Craig Sword – Shooting Guard (Mississippi State)

Jordan Stevens – Point Guard (Duquesne and Midwestern State)

Eric Washington – Point Guard (Miami)

How to watch Heartfire in the TBT Quarterfinals

Heartfire will face off against Aftershocks. Here's how to catch the game:

Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Wichita

TV: FS1

Path to the Quarterfinals

(1) Heartfire 71, (2) JHX Hoops (Kansas Alumni) 68

(1) Heartfire 89, (4) Sheffield Sharks 70

