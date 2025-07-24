The Basketball Tournament
tevin mack heartfire
2025 Heartfire TBT Roster

Published Jul. 25, 2025 9:35 a.m. ET

Heartfire, the 2023 TBT champions, are back in the quarterfinals in 2025. Check out the full roster for Heartfire.

Heartfire Roster

  • Walt Ellis – Shooting Guard (Grand Canyon University)
  • Bryan Griffin – Power Forward (Xavier)
  • Eric Griffin – Power Forward (Hiwassee, Garden City Community College and Campbell)
  • Marcus Hall – Point Guard (Colorado)
  • D.J. Kennedy – Small Forward (St. John’s)
  • Tevin Mack – Small Forward (Clemson)
  • Tai Odiase – Center (University of Illinois – Chicago)
  • Larry Owens – Small Forward (Oral Roberts University)
  • Raphiael Putney – Power Forward (UMass)
  • Craig Sword – Shooting Guard (Mississippi State)
  • Jordan Stevens – Point Guard (Duquesne and Midwestern State)
  • Eric Washington – Point Guard (Miami)

How to watch Heartfire in the TBT Quarterfinals

Heartfire will face off against Aftershocks. Here's how to catch the game:

  • Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Location: Wichita
  • TV: FS1

Path to the Quarterfinals

  • (1) Heartfire 71, (2) JHX Hoops (Kansas Alumni) 68
  • (1) Heartfire 89, (4) Sheffield Sharks 70
