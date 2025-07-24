The Basketball Tournament
2025 Heartfire TBT Roster
Published Jul. 25, 2025 9:35 a.m. ET
Heartfire, the 2023 TBT champions, are back in the quarterfinals in 2025. Check out the full roster for Heartfire.
Heartfire Roster
- Walt Ellis – Shooting Guard (Grand Canyon University)
- Bryan Griffin – Power Forward (Xavier)
- Eric Griffin – Power Forward (Hiwassee, Garden City Community College and Campbell)
- Marcus Hall – Point Guard (Colorado)
- D.J. Kennedy – Small Forward (St. John’s)
- Tevin Mack – Small Forward (Clemson)
- Tai Odiase – Center (University of Illinois – Chicago)
- Larry Owens – Small Forward (Oral Roberts University)
- Raphiael Putney – Power Forward (UMass)
- Craig Sword – Shooting Guard (Mississippi State)
- Jordan Stevens – Point Guard (Duquesne and Midwestern State)
- Eric Washington – Point Guard (Miami)
How to watch Heartfire in the TBT Quarterfinals
Heartfire will face off against Aftershocks. Here's how to catch the game:
- Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Wichita
- TV: FS1
Path to the Quarterfinals
- (1) Heartfire 71, (2) JHX Hoops (Kansas Alumni) 68
- (1) Heartfire 89, (4) Sheffield Sharks 70
