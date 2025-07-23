The Basketball Tournament 2025 Fail Harder TBT Roster Updated Jul. 23, 2025 2:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Fail Harder is making its second appearance to The Basketball Tournament. Winners of this year's Butler region, they are built around alumni from the University of Indianapolis and Morehead State. Check out the full roster for Fail Harder as we head into the TBT Quarterfinals.

Fail Harder Roster

Darius Adams – Point Guard (University of Indianapolis)

Jesse Bingham II – Small Forward (University of Indianapolis)

Djimon Henson – Shooting Guard (Morehead State)

Reginald Kissoonlal – Center (Marian)

Joshua Price – Power Forward (Southern Indiana University)

Declan Tchoua – Power Forward (University of Indianapolis)

Jaden Terry – Point Guard (Earlham College)

Jordan Walker – Point Guard (Morehead State)

Kobe Webster – Point Guard (Nebraska)

How to watch Fail Harder in the TBT Quarterfinals

Fail Harder will either face off against We Are D3 or Stars of Storrs (UConn Alumni). Here's how to catch the game:

Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Path to the Quarterfinals

(7) Fail Harder 68, (1) Carmen's Crew 62

(7) Fail Harder 80, (3) All Good Dawgs (Butler Alumni) 77

(7) Fail Harder 89, (2) Assembly Ball (Indiana Alumni) 76

