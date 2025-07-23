The Basketball Tournament
kobe webster tbt
The Basketball Tournament

2025 Fail Harder TBT Roster

Updated Jul. 23, 2025 2:17 p.m. ET

Fail Harder is making its second appearance to The Basketball Tournament. Winners of this year's Butler region, they are built around alumni from the University of Indianapolis and Morehead State. Check out the full roster for Fail Harder as we head into the TBT Quarterfinals. 

Fail Harder Roster

  • Darius Adams – Point Guard (University of Indianapolis)
  • Jesse Bingham II – Small Forward (University of Indianapolis)
  • Djimon Henson – Shooting Guard (Morehead State)
  • Reginald Kissoonlal – Center (Marian)
  • Joshua Price – Power Forward (Southern Indiana University)
  • Declan Tchoua – Power Forward (University of Indianapolis)
  • Jaden Terry – Point Guard (Earlham College)
  • Jordan Walker – Point Guard (Morehead State)
  • Kobe Webster – Point Guard (Nebraska)

'Unfair' to expect Joel Embiid to play a full season ever again | First Things First

'Unfair' to expect Joel Embiid to play a full season ever again | First Things First
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes discuaa Joel Embiid's cautious return from knee surgery and his ongoing battle with injuries, which limited him to just 19 games in the 2024-25 season. The panel debates how Embiid's chronic health issues impact the Philadelphia 76ers' championship aspirations and if "The Process" can ever truly achieve its potential with their star consistently sidelined.

How to watch Fail Harder in the TBT Quarterfinals

Fail Harder will either face off against We Are D3 or Stars of Storrs (UConn Alumni). Here's how to catch the game:

  • Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV: FS1
ADVERTISEMENT

Path to the Quarterfinals

  • (7) Fail Harder 68, (1) Carmen's Crew 62
  • (7) Fail Harder 80, (3) All Good Dawgs (Butler Alumni) 77
  • (7) Fail Harder 89, (2) Assembly Ball (Indiana Alumni) 76
share
Get more from the The Basketball Tournament Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Eberlein Drive vs La Familia: How to Watch, Odds, Preview - TBT Round of 16

Eberlein Drive vs La Familia: How to Watch, Odds, Preview - TBT Round of 16

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025 Image COPA AMÉRICA FEMENINA 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes