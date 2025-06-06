Horse Racing 2025 Belmont Stakes predictions, picks: Back Sovereignty to win Updated Jun. 8, 2025 2:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Belmont Stakes wraps up several weeks of prestigious horse races, and I have a wager for Saturday's event.

If you are looking for an assist regarding how to throw down a couple of bucks on the ponies come the weekend, I have you covered.

Journalism and Sovereignty will face off once again. Who will come out on top?

Let's dive into it.

Win, Place and Show result

Although Journalism has been the stronger horse overall — winning five of his seven career starts, including the Preakness Stakes — I like Sovereignty to win the Belmont Stakes and pull off the rare Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes wins in the same year. Sovereignty is well-rested after skipping the Preakness to focus on this race. His closing ability was evident in the Derby, where he rallied from 16th all the way to the roses. The shorter distance of this show should benefit Sovereignty over Journalism, who needed an amazing run in the final 3/16 to win the Preakness.

My pick is Sovereignty.

PICK: Sovereignty to win, Journalism to place, Baeza to show

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

