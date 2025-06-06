Horse Racing
2025 Belmont Stakes predictions, picks: Back Sovereignty to win
Horse Racing

2025 Belmont Stakes predictions, picks: Back Sovereignty to win

Updated Jun. 8, 2025 2:27 p.m. ET
Geoff Schwartz
Geoff Schwartz
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

The Belmont Stakes wraps up several weeks of prestigious horse races, and I have a wager for Saturday's event.

If you are looking for an assist regarding how to throw down a couple of bucks on the ponies come the weekend, I have you covered.

Journalism and Sovereignty will face off once again. Who will come out on top?

Let's dive into it.

Win, Place and Show result

Although Journalism has been the stronger horse overall — winning five of his seven career starts, including the Preakness Stakes — I like Sovereignty to win the Belmont Stakes and pull off the rare Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes wins in the same year. Sovereignty is well-rested after skipping the Preakness to focus on this race. His closing ability was evident in the Derby, where he rallied from 16th all the way to the roses. The shorter distance of this show should benefit Sovereignty over Journalism, who needed an amazing run in the final 3/16 to win the Preakness. 

My pick is Sovereignty. 

PICK: Sovereignty to win, Journalism to place, Baeza to show

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @GeoffSchwartz.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Horse Racing Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Sovereignty wins 2025 Belmont Stakes, third and final leg of Triple Crown

Sovereignty wins 2025 Belmont Stakes, third and final leg of Triple Crown

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes