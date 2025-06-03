Horse Racing
2025 Belmont Stakes: Post time, TV schedule, horses, post positions after draw
2025 Belmont Stakes: Post time, TV schedule, horses, post positions after draw

Updated Jun. 3, 2025 9:23 a.m. ET

Excitement is mounting at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, NY, as the 2025 Belmont Stakes approaches on Saturday, June 7. Serving as the final chapter of the Triple Crown, the race stands as a highlight of the horse racing calendar.

The Belmont Stakes is a true test of endurance, where only the most prepared horses and skilled jockeys prevail. Fans from all over will be watching closely, eager to see who will cross the finish line first and etch their name into racing history.

Here’s all you should know, including horses, morning line odds, schedules and post times after the draw:

Belmont Stakes Schedule & How to watch

  • TV: FOX, FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com
  • Location: Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, NY
  • Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025
  • Post time: 7:04 p.m. ET
Belmont Stakes Horses

Eight horses will run in the Belmont Stakes. The draw took place on Monday, June 2. Here are the post positions and morning line odds:

  1. Hill Road (10-1)
  2. Sovereignty (2-1)
  3. Rodriguez (6-1)
  4. Uncaged (30-1)
  5. Crudo (15-1)
  6. Baeza (4-1)
  7. Journalism (8-5)
  8. Heart of Honor (30-1)

What is the Belmont Stakes?

Typically, held annually at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY, this year's "Test of the Champion" will again be held at Saratoga Race Course due to construction at Belmont Park. 

The Belmont Stakes is run over a distance of 1.25 miles this year and is known to be the most difficult leg of the Triple Crown.

What time is the Belmont Stakes?

Post time is set for 7:04 p.m. ET and the race will be broadcast on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

How much is the Belmont Stakes purse?

This year, the purse for the Belmont Stakes is $2 million. 

