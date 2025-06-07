2025 Belmont Stakes: Best outfits from Saratoga Race Course Updated Jun. 7, 2025 5:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Don your biggest hats and brightest colors! The 2025 Belmont Stakes, the third leg of the Triple Crown, takes place at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday.

The skies are set to clear and conditions are likely to improve in Saratoga Springs, New York after a morning of rain, but muddy conditions could remain on the track for this evening's race. Journalism (+160) is the slight favorite over Sovereignty (+200) and Baeza (+400), the three top-tier Thoroughbreds in this year's field.

While whichever horse ultimately wins the 157th running of the Belmont Stakes — which is being held in Saratoga Springs for the second consecutive year as renovations continue at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York — looms greatest, there's also plenty of people flashing style at the famed horsing event.

Here are some more of the best outfits from the Belmont Stakes, with photos courtesy of FOX Sports.

