2024 Oscars odds, best bet: Oppenheimer favored to win big Updated Mar. 5, 2024 10:05 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Just as bettors can wager on NFL Draft odds, World Series and NBA futures, they can also wager on Oscars odds.

From Oppenheimer to Barbie, American Fiction to Past Lives, cinephiles and folks wanting to make a buck off the box office hits can sprinkle some cash on movies they think will come out on top come Oscars night.

However, when it comes to betting markets for the biggest awards show of the year, it doesn't stop at Best Picture.

At BetMGM, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress are also up for grabs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's dive into the latest Oscars odds for Hollywood's huge night on March 10.

BEST PICTURE ODDS: *

Oppenheimer: -5000 (bet $10 to win $10.20 total)

Poor Things: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

The Zone of Interest: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

The Holdovers: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Anatomy of a Fall: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Barbie: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

American Fiction: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Killers of the Flower Moon: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Past Lives: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

BEST DIRECTOR ODDS: *

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer): -3000 (bet $10 to win $10.33 total)

Yorgos Lanthismos (Poor Things): +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon): +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall): +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest): +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

BEST ACTOR ODDS: *

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer): -1000 (bet $10 to win $11 total)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers): +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Bradley Cooper (Maestro): +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction): +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Colman Domingo (Rustin): +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

BEST ACTRESS ODDS: *

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon): -185 (bet $10 to win $15.41 total)

Emma Stone (Poor Things): +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall): +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Annette Bening (Nyad): +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro): +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

* odds as of 3/5/24

FOX Sports betting analyst Chris "The Bear" Fallica plans to get in on the Oscars betting action as well.

Here is his best bet for the biggest night in show business:

Best Visual Effects

Godzilla Minus One, -105

When Takashi Yamazaki is a nominee in this category, one best pay attention. Yamazaki is well known for his special and visual effects and Godzilla Minus One is no exception to that. You might need to search around for places to get down on Oscar wagering, but I think there’s a nice reward waiting on Sunday night for those who do.

Keep following FOX Sports for the latest odds!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share