2023 Preakness Stakes odds, predictions: Favorites, picks and more

Now that the Kentucky Derby has come and gone, it's time to move forward to the next leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes.

Will Mage follow his Kentucky Derby win and capture the first two legs of the Triple Crown? Or will a new horse throw a wrench into things? Let's dive into the latest race information, field, odds and more.

2023 Preakness Stakes date: Saturday, May 20

Location: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland

Post time, TV: 6:50 p.m. ET, NBC

Recapping last year:

Last year's long-shot Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike, didn't run at the Preakness Stakes, making it the second time since 1996 that the Derby winner didn't run the Preakness.

That made way for Early Voting to take home the victory. The horse was one of the favorites going into the race, holding 7-2 odds at post time. It was the second Triple Crown win for jockey Jose Ortiz and trainer Chad Brown.

Epicenter, who was favored to win the Preakness and the Derby, finished second in both races. Creative Minister finished third and Secret Oath finished fourth.

Here are the early entrants and odds for this year's Preakness.

Preakness Stakes early odds:

1. Mage +300 ($10 to win $40 total)

2. Forte +300 ($10 to win $40 total)

3. Two Phil's +500 ($10 to win $60 total)

4. First Mission +500 ($10 to win $60 total)

5. Blazing Stevens +1200 ($10 to win $130 total)

6. Henry Q +1200 ($10 to win $130 total)

7. Confidence Game +1400 ($10 to win $150 total)

8. National Treasure +1400 ($10 to win $150 total)

9. Red Route One +1600 ($10 to win $170 total)

10. Instant Coffee +2000 ($10 to win $210 total)

11. Chase The Chaos +3000 ($10 to win $310 total)

12. II Miracolo +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Stay tuned for picks!

